Zicom, an electronic solutions and products company, is going to launch its Make Your City Safe product to nine more cities this financial year. The multi-level security solution service is currently available in Mumbai, Pune and Hyderabad.

Pramoud Rao, Managing Director of Zicom Electronic Security Systems, said the company offered a variety of security services, including installation and maintenance of CCTV systems at apartment complexes, businesses and ATMs.

“Our clients need not buy any infrastructure. There will be no annual maintenance contracts. They need to pay monthly user charges that significantly cut costs,” he said.

(This article was published on December 22, 2016)

