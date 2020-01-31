The sweep shot in Delhi elections

Solitary splendour in Maldives
In the quiet lanes of west Delhi, the sounds of drums reach the upper balconies of the large bungalows that dot the residential colony. The residents gather to meet a young Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader contesting in the Delhi Assembly elections slated for February 8.
Rakesh takes his hot iron off a pile of creased clothes and soaks in the commotion. A party worker going past his roadside ironing stall thrusts a white AAP cap in his hand while another gives him an AAP calendar with chief minister and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal beaming from its pages. But Rakesh already knows who is getting his vote.
His four children study in government schools. Rakesh and his wife never made it past primary school so his children’s education and their renewed interest in studies fill him with hope. A year ago, he underwent an appendix surgery at a government hospital, and didn’t have to pay a rupee for it. When his family falls sick, they go to the mohalla clinic (an AAP initiative for neighbourhood clinics launched in 2015) to consult a doctor and collect medicines.
“My vote goes to the people who worked hard these five years to make our lives better,” he says.
Five years ago, when AAP won 67 of Delhi’s 70 Assembly seats, it was clear that people had backed its promise of ridding Delhi of corruption. The Capital had earlier tried out — and been disillusioned by — the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). AAP, a newbie formed in 2012, came riding on hope, on an anti-corruption wave triggered by the 2011 mass movement led by social activist Anna Hazare. The party took over the reins of Delhi in 2013, but the Kejriwal government, which did not have a clear majority in the Assembly, resigned within two months. Then, in 2015, it swept to power.
Pre-pollsurveys predict another AAP victory, but 2020, as many observers point out, is different from 2015. The Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre has pushed the emotive and polarising issues of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) to the forefront of the poll campaign. “When you press the button (of EVM) on February 8, do so with such anger that its current is felt at Shaheen Bagh,” BJP leader and Union home minister Amit Shah said at a recent meeting, referring to a site of popular protests against NRC and CAA in the Capital.
Clearly, for the BJP, the election is being fought on the issue of identity, while the AAP seeks to play up its work in areas such as education, health, water and electricity. Will Delhi vote for better schooling over ousting illegal migrants? “The BJP has promised a more credible governance, and as per our ground reports, it is emerging as a clear alternative,” Member of Parliament and BJP national vice-president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe says.
Development works
AAP worker Vinay Kadam disagrees. Residents welcome him warmly when he walks down the lanes of Sunder nagri in east Delhi. “It’s almost impossible to separate an ordinary resident from an AAP volunteer here,” Kadam says. For this is where Kejriwal — then a former officer with the Income Tax department, itching to bring about change — founded his non-governmental organisation (NGO), Parivartan, some two decades ago. The residents of Sunder nagari were weighed down by poverty, corruption and misgovernance. For Kejriwal, who went on to win a Magsaysay Award in 2006 for his work in the region, the neighbourhood epitomised the problems of the poor, his associates stress.
The residents still remember how the Parivartan team, of which deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia was also a part, worked out of the basement of a tiny office and, invoking the right to information (RTI) Act, got thousands of residents their ration cards and water and electricity supply. For most residents today, electricity supply is free, since the government decided in August 2019 that those consuming less than 200 KW need not pay. Water supply is limited to two hours every morning and evening, but the residents — who earlier had to queue up in front of a hand pump — now have piped water at home.
“During the Parivartan days we residents would be encouraged to discuss our problems at team meetings. We brought up everything — whether it was children falling into open drains or cases of dengue,” recalls Radha Devi, a Sundernagari resident and AAP supporter. The area today has several schools, seven mohalla clinics, four ration outlets and 500 CCTV cameras, the last of which, residents hold, have significantly brought down instances of harassment of women and theft of two-wheelers.
Setting an agenda
The last five years, AAP members point out, were dedicated to health, education, water and electricity. Sisodia tells BLink that with health and education, the government is dealing with the present and the future of its residents (see interview). In education, he adds, the focus has been three-pronged: School infrastructure, teacher training and curricula.
In 2019, AAP increased the education allocation to 26 per cent of the entire budget. According to the Delhi government, it has invested ₹4,500 crore in school infrastructure alone. Today many government schools have top-end facilities including air-conditioned auditoriums, swimming pools, football grounds, gymnasiums, science labs, IT rooms and libraries.
“When a child walks into a dilapidated classroom, he loses confidence in his own hopes for a brighter future,” says Shailendra Sharma, principal advisor to Delhi’s directorate of education. The infrastructure boost has also led to lower dropout rates, he tells BLink.
Government school results have improved considerably in the last three years. In 2019, the number of students appearing for the Std 12 board exams was 15 per cent higher compared to the figure of the year before. For the first time, more than 1,000 students from government schools secured over 90 per cent marks and the pass percentage increased to 96.2 per cent (from 87 per cent in 2014). The Maharashtra government announced late last month that it would implement the Delhi school model in the state.
According to government data, the 450 mohalla clinics — equipped to providebasic medical care — have treatedover 2 crore patients and conducted 15 lakh laboratory tests since its inception in 2015. “I have saved thousands of rupees ever since this mohalla clinic was set up at Shaheen Bagh,” Saba Ahmed, a mother of seven, tells BLink.” Nobody has done more for us than Kejriwal,” says Ahmed, whose husband is a barber. “Our children’s future is made. What more can we ask for?”
Paving strategy
“In the past, too, people voted for MGNREGS, Right to Education, roti kapda makaan or on the slogan of Garibi hatao. But it’s after a long time that an election is being contested on these issues and that’s a welcome change,” says Shivam Shankar Singh, former BJP data analyst and author of How to Win An Indian Election. Singh predicts that AAP will win 55-60 seats.
The party with the broom symbol has faced its share of criticism — from spending over ₹250 crore on advertisements since 2015 (four times more than the Congress party), resorting to “freebies” to lure votes, ignoring the upper middle class vote share to even wasting half its tenure “complaining” about the Centre instead of focusing on the development it could bring within its power.
A Supreme Court judgment, however, has made clear that apart from police, land and public order, all other matters rest with the Delhi government. The verdict helped turn around its image in the nick of time — and Kejriwal has drawn support of those who do not directly benefit from his party’s policies.
“As long as a government is doing deserving work for the needy and isn’t being communal, it deserves a second chance. I was earlier doubtful about Kejriwal’s dharna instigating image. But he has since changed and has delivered on his promises,” says RS Ramasubramaniam, co-chairman of Feedback Infra Pvt Ltd., a leading infrastructure services company in Delhi NCR.
A recent study by the think tank Centre for the Study of Developing Societies (CSDS) indicates that 86 per cent of Delhi’s respondents have been satisfied with the AAP government. “Elections are largely about perception,” says CSDS director Sanjay Kumar. Focusing on local governance, not taking a clear stand on the NRC-CAA issue and staying away from Hindu-Muslim politics are smart moves, Singh adds. “So the pro-NRC-CAA voter base will also be voting AAP for Delhi,” he says.
Kejriwal, once derided as the “Muffler Man” (he was rarely seen without a scarf around his throat because of a chronic cough), is being largely perceived as a man of action who takes his own decisions. “As a society, there is a premium we place on a person such as Modi, who takes strong decisions by himself. Kejriwal, too, has prime ministerial aspirations,” Kumar says.
The opposition, however, is not convinced of an AAP victory. The Congress has lost its base — its popular state leader Sheila Dikshit died last year — while the BJP points to its thumping victory in the Capital’s municipal and Lok Sabha elections, bagging all seven seats.
“The romanticism that was there with AAP five years ago has withered away. People don’t want everything free. They want everything professionally managed and delivered as per promise. This is politics of performance and we are the pioneers in this,” says Sahasrabuddhe. “Our promise is that of a pollution-free Delhi, free from life-threatening pollution in climate, in the waters and also free from the dirt of politics of deception brazenly played out by the current dispensation,” he says in an email interview to BLink.
But the success of AAP also indicates that people are pinning their hopes on leaders that they think will take the old order on.
“The India Against Corruption movement produced leaders such as Kejriwal, whom the media covered intensively. If there is a movement out of which a leader emerges, then it’s a possibility [of the birth of local parties and leaders]. But otherwise, even financially, it isn’t feasible,” Singh observes. Finances have been one of the problems afflicting AAP, which also failed miserably in trying to make its presence felt in states neighbouring Delhi. It has mostly been relying on crowd-funding.
These are not issues that trouble Ishan Gohar, a 30-year-old auto driver and father of two small children. His vote, he stresses, will go to the AAP. “I want my kids to be literate,” he says.
Shriya Mohan
