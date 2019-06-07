Vani Jairam: The monsoon song that made her

Bye-bye business, says Ma
Microsoft founder Bill Gates retired at 58. Now, Jack Ma, who created the $460-billion Alibaba empire, has ...
At 73, Vani Jairam remembers dates and events with precision. On December 22, 1970, she entered a studio in Mumbai’s Prabhadevi to record her first ever film song, Hari bin kaise jeeyu (How do I live without Hari). The Meera bhajan was for Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s film Guddi. Music director Vasant Desai had signed her up for three songs in the Jaya Bhaduri-starrer, about a schoolgirl obsessed with the actor Dharmendra.
Bhaduri had just graduated from Pune’s Film and Television Institute of India . Desai, in search of a youthful voice to match her fresh screen presence, zeroed in on Jairam. A few months later, she recorded Hum ko mann ki shakti dena (Give us strength of mind), a prayer that became an instant hit in schools across India. Finally, in the monsoon of July 1971, she recorded Bole re papihara (The songbird sings) — Gulzar’s lyrical composition about falling in love during the monsoon, set to raga Mian ki Malhar by Desai.
She still remembers the applause that followed the recording. The song, the studio crew said, would work its magic for years to come. That evening, when she left Prabhadevi, she realised that everything changed from that minute.
“After Bole re, I became a household name,” she says on the phone from Chennai. As Jairam — in a voice that’s as dulcet as ever — recollects her memories of the song, it sounds like it all happened just the other day.
She went on to win five awards for Bole re, the Tansen Samman (for the best classical-based song in a Hindi film), the All India Cinegoers’ Association award and a host of others. The song also made her one of the most sought after artistes in the cinema industry. Music directors from regional film industries queued up at her live performances to seek collaborations.
She recorded over 8,000 songs in 19 languages — from Odiya, Marathi, Bhojpuri and Tulu to Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and others, spanning the genres of bhajan, ghazal, classical, abhang and folk. Her pronunciations were known to be impeccable.
“In Odisha, people would say: How come you get it right in the first take?” the singer says.
She sang for composers such as OP Nayyar, Laxmikant-Pyarelal, Madan Mohan, Jaidev, Naushad, Chitragupt, SN Tripathi and RD Burman. “I sang for all of them,” she exults. More national and state awards followed.
Gold rush
Jairam has the rare quality of speaking about her past with exuberant confidence and an almost child-like excitement. “I was a child prodigy who could identify any raga by the age of three. I was taught Muthuswamy Dikshitar’s very tough compositions at age five. By the time I turned 12 I was giving three-hour-long Carnatic concerts. But my mind was always on Hindi film music. I was fascinated by Hindi film songs of the time,” she says.
Born to an orthodox family in Vellore, she had five sisters and three brothers. She would wait for Wednesdays to listen to Hindi hits on the popular Binaca Geetmala programme on Radio Ceylon. “I would tell my mother: Just wait and watch. One day my hit song will be playing here!” she says. Her mother would reply, “Get married first. With your husband’s support, go conquer the world.”
At 25, when Vani got married to Jairam, a sitarist, she found an ally in him. They moved to Mumbai where, on his insistence, she started taking Hindustani music lessons from Ustad Abdul Rehman. The teacher was a close friend of Desai and spoke to him about “a talented south Indian girl” in the city. In 1970, when Desai called her for an audition, it was her husband who convinced her mother to allow Jairam to sing for cinema.
“Vasant-da was a strict disciplinarian,” she recalls, referring to him as “a god and father figure”. In Bole re he coached her to perfection. Did she bring anything of her own to the song? “At that stage, I wouldn’t dare to improvise!” she exclaims.
Old and new
In the earlier live performances available on YouTube, you can see her, eyes lowered, standing in front of the mike and clutching her sari pallu wrapped around her shoulders. She sings with minimal lip movement, without moving a limb or twitching a face muscle as her silken voice flows effortlessly across scales.
She laughs when I point out to her that she sings without facial expressions or gestures — traits of many singers today. She uses a Tamil word, “nocchu” — which roughly means a kind of nag — to describe herself. “I’m very particular about everything when it comes to my music. All my accompanists need to have pitch-perfect instruments,” she says.
A member of a prominent southern orchestra she rehearsed with once told her: “Amma, after having practised with you for a month, we feel as if we’ve graduated from a big music academy.”
“Yes, I’m a tough person to work with, that explains the strict face,” she says with a laugh.
Jairam’s favourite monsoon ragas are Mian ki malhaar and Amritavarshini. Her love for the rain was so intense that after she moved to Chennai, she would fly down to Mumbai every year on the arrival of the monsoon, to watch the torrent from a cherished spot on the balcony of her Breach Candy flat. They sold the flat in 2013, five years before her husband’s death.
“I have missed the rains ever since. In Chennai there are no rains,” she sighs.
Shriya Mohan
Microsoft founder Bill Gates retired at 58. Now, Jack Ma, who created the $460-billion Alibaba empire, has ...
It may be time to kill the password — at least at the enterprise level — going by a white paper released by ...
Thinking about leveraging AI in your organization? Perplexed about which use cases and technologies would be ...
Crazy ideas are by definition seemingly impossible. But that’s what innovation is all about
Break up the retirement timeline and take well-calculated risks by investing in a mix of debt and equity
Investors not looking for regular income can consider the 36-month cumulative option
As the target gets closer, you will be anxious to protect your existing portfolio value
The stock of Castrol India gained 3.6 per cent accompanied by above average volume on Thursday, breaking above ...
On Narendra Modi and allegiance, a new architecture of power, brand management and the emergence of a one-man ...
The International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) was formed on this day in 1923. This is a quiz on ...
The bets way to savour the capital of Tennessee is to go “honky-tonking”
As Brazilians try to piece back the heritage gutted in the National Museum fire a year ago, stories of ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Madhukar Kamath, Chairman Emeritus of DDB Mudra, receives the AAAI Lifetime Achievement Award today (September ...
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...
Driving for cab aggregators isn’t appealing any longer to drivers
Online players are taking steps to protect their seller-partners
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports
Please Email the Editor