Work from home and presentations in PJs

The new BMW X5M: Comprehensive upgrade to take on the competition
The new BMW X5M’s third-gen looks and feels promising. Can it now take on the biggies in the luxury ...
At 9 every morning, Arunima (not her name) is ready for work. The Bengaluru-based computer scientist, employed by a multinational software firm, logs on to her system, with a steaming mug of coffee by her side. It’s like any other day. Almost.
The difference is that she has not stepped out of her house. She sits in one corner of her bedroom, talking to her bosses and her clients, and pecking furiously away at her keyboard. Occasionally, when there is no video call scheduled, she lolls on her bed, the laptop on her tummy.
“The downside of working from home is that I find I am working overtime, but am not as productive as I was in my office. That’s because a lot of the time goes in phone discussions and meetings because we are all sitting far apart,” she says. “The good part is that I am having breakfast every day. I used to largely miss this meal for I was always rushing to get to work,” she says.
Quite like her, Navya Garg, a Std VI student of Shiv Nadar School, Noida, is ready for the day ahead. After she has donned her freshly ironed uniform, buckled her belt and strapped on her watch, she is all set to appear for her social science paper for her final exams this year. Instead of heading to the front door, however, she goes into her bedroom-cum-study. Navya will “write” her exam, but online.
She wears her uniform, she says, to feel tethered to her school. “That’s when I feel serious, as if I’m in school,” she tells BLink.
As India enters an unprecedented three-week lockdown to battle the novel coronavirus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is urging the public to work from home (WFH) and “not be out on the roads”. As a concept this can, of course, only apply to a small segment of the country’s workforce. The unorganised sector made up of daily wagers, contract workers and farm hands, among others, stands excluded. The rest are, meanwhile, trying to make the most of WFH, for better or worse. And while this is just the start of the experiment, it is moot whether this new work culture will outlive the virus.
Learning to go virtual
Survival is the name of the game, says Rajneesh Singh, managing partner of Noida-based Simply HR Solutions. After the lockdown announcement, the firm received panic calls from organisations that were unsure how to make the transition to WFH viable.
But most people are gradually moving from panic to a point of inflection.
India’s IT sector, for instance, has been an early adapter. According to an Economic Timesreport, as many as 3 million, or half the country’s IT workers, have already begun working from home since the Covid-19 crisis. So have most knowledge creation companies, who produce specialised content and research.
“This is a moment for tech. Every tech platform-based company is seeing it [WFH] as a massive opportunity to get their product leveraged as companies search for ways to function remotely,” says Singh.
Employers embattled by the coronavirus-driven lockdown and a consequent economic slump, are exploring the option of using a virtual workspace where collaborations happen seamlessly and save costs too.
“Every cost vertical will now be reviewed closely,” says Singh. To illustrate, if an average employee is paid ₹50,000 a month, the cost to company will typically be more due to money spent on rental overheads (25 per cent upward), pick-and-drop facilities, access to a cafeteria, and a robust security system among other expenses. In the case of WFH, staff can be managed through a host of collaboration portals such as Microsoft Teams, Google Hangouts, Google Zoom and others, making the need for a physical workspace redundant.
Owing to the Covid-19 crisis in mid-March, one of Singh’s clients, a legal services firm, was forced to cancel its team offsite — an outbound activity where team members gather to brainstorm and form professional bonds. Instead of flying in employees from various corners of the country to the Capital, for the first time they held the offsite online, using Microsoft Teams. Over 30 employees logged in from their respective bedrooms. Minus any technical glitches, they could hear one another, brainstorm productively and even manage a few laughs. Emboldened by the experience, they made the shift to WFH.
There were similar successes in other sectors, too. Staff in various print media outlets have, for the first time in many cases, pulled off entire editions working from home (including this edition of BLink).
Such online interfaces are nothing new for the 12-year-old healthcare portal Practo, which is a sort of Zomato for medical services. It not only shows one where to access health services but also patches a user to a doctor on call, video or text.
Practo’s team of one lakh certified doctors across India work remotely by interacting with patients through online consultations in a range of Indian languages. Worried about possible Covid-19 infection, people are wary of walking into a doctor’s chamber and prefer the safety of a virtual consultation, says Dr Alexander Kuruvilla, chief healthcare strategy officer of Practo. “Post the Covid-19 outbreak, we have seen a surge in tele-consultations. Our call volume has gone up by 60 per cent, to over 60,000 calls a month. Half of these calls concern the coronavirus,” Dr Kuruvilla says over the phone from Bengaluru.
But this uptick in remote workstyles is still a blip when one considers the larger economy. For starters, not everybody can work from home. India’s biggest recruiting industries such as retail, infrastructure, manufacturing and hospitality have taken a serious hit in business owing to the lockdown. It isn’t possible to build highways or manufacture cars from the comfort of your home.
At Gurugram-based Feedback Infrastructure, an integrated services company that builds large-scale government projects, the lockdown saw employees carrying home entire desktops to continue working on heavy design softwares that cannot be installed on laptops. But while the planning part continued unhindered to a certain extent, the company’s ongoing construction work and highway toll collections — a major source of revenue — have come to a grinding halt.
“The major worry for us is whether we will survive at all,” says RS Ramasubramaniam, co-founder of Feedback Infrastructure. Their highway construction design work requires field staff to collect revenue maps from local authorities to measure land. This cannot be done during the lockdown. Ramasubramaniam fears that companies that cannot work from home may be forced to lay off workers during the lockdown.
With construction work halted nationwide, the bulk of migrant labourers are out of jobs. “We know that over 80 per cent of the informal sector cannot work from home. In the formal sector, too, the bulk of the junior roles can’t contribute from home. Working from home is for elites,” says Rituparna Chakraborty, co-founder and executive vice-president of HR consultancy TeamLease services, over the phone from Bengaluru.
Over the past week, companies across industries have been working hard to move job interviews to video calls. So, from executives for credit card companies, aadhaar enrolment officers to delivery boys for grocers and other e-sellers, much recruitment has taken place through WhatsApp video calls.
The past week has also brought home the practical challenges of WFH. Take sales and customer service, which form a chunk of human resources. Industry insiders believe that India simply doesn’t yet have the infrastructure to shift jobs home.
Voice process jobs, which entail customer service calls, cannot be done from home without the necessary diallers, LAN frameworks, large servers and data bandwidth. While corporate sales can possibly be sealed over chats on Google Hangouts, no such luck for the retail salespeople.
Not all homes have the network bandwidth to enable WFH, as many have realised over a patchy group video conference.
Then there’s data security concerns. Companies aren’t equipped with security tools to guard against the high risk of exposing classified data over a personal network.
“No doubt we’ve been forced to the challenge, but we don’t have all the answers yet. If we pull through this, a lot of things are going to change in terms of how we do business. A lot of hard-coded beliefs will get questioned,” Chakraborty says.
The family-and-work juggle
In March 2017, American political analyst Robert E Kelly shot to global fame when his interview to the BBC over a video call from home was videobombed by his four-year-old daughter, Marion, “hippity-hoppitying” into his study, closely followed by her baby brother wheeling in on his walker. Kelly, since more popular as the ‘BBC dad’, garnered 36 million views on YouTube for that interview, which ended with his wife sliding into the room, Spider-Man style, but with panic writ large over her face as she dragged the kids out.
Today, countless families are cooking, cleaning, babysitting, and watching their kids and pets climb walls as they juggle home and work life, while the virus outbreak plays itself out. Suits and other formal wear have been discarded for the comfort of nighties and pyjamas. Bosses can often hear the cooker whistling in the kitchens and kids throwing temper tantrums in the background of a conference call. On a video call, the resident cat will suddenly decide to leap into the frame. The shock value of the BBC dad moment is thinning now.
What should we make of this new space that isn’t entirely home or office, that perennially wrestles with one another every moment of the day?
“I used to talk about how we didn’t have a work-life balance, how people took their work home, and how unhealthy it all was. Today, I’m giving the exact opposite advice,” says Delhi-based psychologist Samir Parikh. This is a timebound need of the hour, so we have to accept that there will be anxiety, frustration and boredom, he says. The simple advice he offers employees working from home is to maintain as close a work routine as possible to your office-going schedule. “Don’t make every day a Sunday. Then a certain dullness creeps in,” he says. So wake up early, preferably wear your work clothes when you sit down to work, break your day into parts (make room for a hobby and digital socialisation), don’t work longer than you did at office, and sleep on time.” We would be wise to learn from Navya.
Shriya Mohan
The new BMW X5M’s third-gen looks and feels promising. Can it now take on the biggies in the luxury ...
But India also has bigger issues to address, says Gurpratap Boparai
Skoda Auto Volkswagen India is on track with its India 2.0 initiative even while there could be some impact in ...
Most organisations have a Business Continuity Plan for economic slowdowns, natural disasters and other dire ...
Market behemoth Reliance Industries (RIL) has been on a roller-coaster ride for over the past couple of weeks.
NFOs of L&T MF’s Nifty 50 and Nifty Next 50 Index funds are open for subscription
Encouraging farmers to hedge through futures and increased use of WDRA warehouses are among key options
India’s allocation is at 0.8 per cent of GDP; most other countries have spent much more
As the world struggles to blunt a new deadly virus, the foot soldiers in the battle to eradicate an old foe — ...
Painter and photographer Jyoti Bhatt’s collection of portraits captures a generation of illustrious artists ...
They charm visitors but also double as toothpicks for crocodiles at this Odisha national park
Associating universal maladies with other people is an age-old habit; the fact is, germs don’t carry ...
The good, the bad and the awkward side of advertising and marketing during social distancing
Cause marketing is taking centre stage in a big way
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...