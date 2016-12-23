Christmas quiz

1. Usually, Christmas trees are put up on any day after the first week of December. But on what specific day are they traditionally brought down? Hint: think of Shakespeare plays!

2. Which story, a Christmas favourite, was originally written in verse by Robert May for the Montgomery Ward chain of departmental stores in 1939 and published as a free book for children on Christmas in 1939?

3. The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) was created in 1955 to track hostile missiles and planes approaching American airspace. But what else does it track in December each year?

4. In which film would you come across ageing rocker Billy Mack finally succeed in delivering a No. 1 hit with his Christmas-themed version of the Trogg’s classic ‘Love Is All Around?’

5. In which famous 19th century author’s works would you come across a idealized celebration of Christmas in a hamlet called Dingley Dell?

6. In 2014, the Prime Minister decided to celebrate Christmas as Good Governance Day. It was also started to commemorate the birthday of two celebrated Indian leaders. One of them was Atal Behari Vajpayee. Who was the other?

7. The legend of Santa Clause is mostly based on the story of the life of 4th century priest Nikolaos of Myra, better known as St Nicholas, whose gift-giving was legendary. In which modern day country did he live and work?

8. In 2015, which island state shocked the world by introducing a ban on Christmas celebrations (anyone illegally celebrating could face up to five years in prison)?

9. The power of Christmas. On December 24, 1914, during the First World War there was an unofficial Christmas Truce between British and German troops which included singing Christmas Carols together and exchanges of gifts which actually created a panic among the generals of both sides. In which bloody battlefield did this truce start, soon scuppered by the high command of both sides?

10. According to the Encyclopedia Britannica, which of the Magi (the Three Wise Men of the East) was actually Indian?

Answers

1. The 5th of January, The Twelfth Night of Christmas

2. Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

3. It tracks Santa Claus’s movements from when he leaves the North Pole to deliver presents to children around the world

4. Love Actually

5. Charles Dickens, The Pickwick Papers

6. Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya, born on Christmas Day, 1861

7. Turkey, formerly Asia Minor

8. Brunei

9. Ypres, in Belgium

10. Caspar, also known as Gaspar

Joy Bhattacharjya is a quizmaster and Project Director, FIFA U-17 World Cup