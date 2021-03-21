Dark chocolate

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
The Midnight Library by Matt Haig is about a young woman called Nora on the brink of suicide. Actually, she HAS committed suicide. Instead of being swallowed by the void, however, she finds a kind of library. It’s filled with books, an infinite number of them. Each is about only one subject: Herself. Every time she opens a book, she enters a different version of her life.
I’m still reading the novel but wanted to write about it before finishing it. In some ways, whatever happens between its covers, the premise is one that leaks out and touches anyone who has ever asked themselves, “What if... I hadn’t boarded that train to Agra?” “What if I’d run off with the wild-eyed revolutionary with a jasmine flower pierced through his right earlobe?” “What if I’d been a good and hard-working student, won prizes and made my parents weep happy tears of pride?”
My particular reason for enjoying the book is that it reminds me of my first published short story. It’s called A Government of India Undertaking and is about a Bureau of Reincarnation and Transmigration of Souls. The protagonist, writing in the first person, stumbles upon the Bureau by mistake. Once inside, she wonders if it might be possible to swap her current life for a better one, without the nuisance of having to die.
Unlike my short story, The Midnight Library doesn’t merely hint at the possibilities of choosing alternative paths for one life to follow. Instead it explores each one of Nora’s potential choices in painstaking detail. In one, she achieves her dream of being an Olympic swimmer. In the other, she’s a Lady Gaga-level rockstar. The trapdoor awaiting any writer of stories like this is a too-happy ending. A matching trapdoor leads towards the ho-hum discovery of that there’s no perfect life.
Nora, in her “root life” — the one in which she commits suicide — was a philosophy scholar. This background provides her with the ideal vocabulary for existential dilemmas. At one point, she understands that she’s experiencing life as Schrödinger’s Cat — the one that’s either alive or dead inside a box, unless the box is opened — because she can go on travelling through many lives until she chooses not to. The story is its own kind of Schrödinger’s Cat, until the reader reaches the end of the book!
Regret is a hot topic of conversation. Nora’s primary burdens are her sense of worthlessness and her conviction that every choice she made was a bad one. I’ve been wondering whether a book like this would actually help someone with low self-esteem? Or would it send them spiralling further into despair and self-hate? I’ve also been wondering what I would find on the shelf marked “Regrets” in my own personal library. I’m sorry to say, though, that whenever I go looking for answers of the deep and philosophical kind, I find myself at the fridge. Top shelf, on the right. Goodbye angst! Hello chocolate.
Manjula Padmanabhan, author and artist, writes of her life in the fictional town of Elsewhere, US, in this weekly column
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
New Fund Offers are the talk of the market. As these new schemes plug the flavour of the season, we analyse ...
Sensex, Nifty 50 recover due to vital supports, but face hindrances ahead
Here is a low-down on the commercial reasons companies have for rolling out new funds
These products offer a certain degree of return visibility to those who stay invested until maturity
The pandemic has rewritten the norms of engagement with the internet — from a mere ‘add-on’ it has grown to be ...
In 2012, the United Nations General Assembly declared March 20 as the International Day of Happiness. This ...
The new IT rules 2021 put a question mark on the freedom of the digital media
Seventy-five years after he started his career as a lyricist, Majrooh Sultanpuri continues to be feted for his ...
Comfort, convenience, value, safety — and not necessarily the colour pink — but do brands deliver?
46.5% respondents took to BNPL for the first time during Covid-19 period; edtech courses, consumer durables, ...
Why and how marketers have used camels, and left us thirsting for more
Start-up SALT wants to break feminine stereotypes around money, and is asking women to reassert agency
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...