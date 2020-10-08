Learning to hang

The positive impact of peer presence and crowd pressure
WFH lacks the co-action effect — improved showing in the midst of colleagues
Last week I had my first lesson in hanging a show. It’s amongst my new duties at the Gallery where I have so recently been accepted as a member. “I’ve never done it before,” I say to Lillian (not her real name), when she invites me to help, “but I’m keen to learn!”
It’s true: I, who have spent most of my life in boneless fog of incompetence, am feeling all charged up with the new horizons opening up, now that I’m Part Of A Team. It’s very strange for a long-time recluse to become suddenly sociable. The only reason I can even begin to make the transition is that the other members of the group are equally reclusive! In fact, I would say, this is one of the few times that I’ve met a group of people who are happiest when they’re alone with their work. Just like me.
The Gallery has big windows and wonderful light. There are two rooms: One is the reception area and the other is the main gallery. The reception area is where members show their work, while the main gallery is for guest artists, usually three or four. Typically, there’s a new show every month. Each time there’s a new show, the walls are painted afresh and the holes in the walls are filled in. The pedestals for three-dimensional pieces are also repainted and rearranged. Neat, transparent labels that are printed out and positioned alongside the art.
Painting the walls and hanging the main show are tasks that belong to two other members, whom I’ll call Mark and Anthony. But the reception area, where members can hang their work, also changes every month. That’s what I’ll be helping Lillian with.
There are 15 pieces to hang, ranging from medium-small, to medium-large: 7”x5” to 16”x24”. “All right!” says Lillian, “let’s decide where they go, shall we?” We’re both short ladies on the wrong side of 66, both wearing masks. But her energy is infectious! In less than 10 minutes, we’ve agreed upon a loose grouping of the framed prints and paintings. We take turns: One of us holds up a piece, while the other one stands back and says “... a little to the left... up a bit... stop!” Then we make a little mark on the wall, in pencil.
She asks me, “How good are you with hammering nails?” I reply, “Lousy!” But I pick the hammer up anyway and go for it. We take turns driving one bright shiny nail after another into the pristine whiteness of the wall. Lillian’s technique is fierce and fearless while I am much more inclined to tap gently before giving in to brute force. We climb ladders, we measure distances, we make a couple of mistakes. In two hours we’re done.
“Wow!” I say, “that looks great!” Lillian’s eyes crinkle into a smile behind her mask. “Great team!” she says. Then we lock up and she drops me off home.
Manjula Padmanabhan, author and artist, writes of her life in the fictional town of Elsewhere, US, in this weekly column
WFH lacks the co-action effect — improved showing in the midst of colleagues
Vibrant circular display, easily changeable bands, among other useful features of Xiaomi’s smartwatch
Microsoft takes action after its work trends report point to increased burnout
If the 2010-2020 decade was one in which solar got mainstreamed, 2020-2030 will be the decade of CO2-to-fuels, ...
The Income Tax Department wants to track foreign currency remittances made by individuals by imposing TCS.
Margins adjusted for one-offs expand sequentially, but sustainability is key
PPFAS Long Term Equity Fund will sell covered call options as part of investment strategy
After a decade of underperformance, value stocks are beginning to pick up
A tribute to Eddie Van Halen whose raw punch-in-the-gut guitar riffs stood gloriously up to the ravages of ...
A controversial member of spiritual guru Rajneesh’s commune, Ma Anand Sheela opens up about her past in a new ...
Why a proud Hindu is a difficult icon for the Right; the downside of sharing one’s big day with the Mahatma; ...
It is the kind of book we need right now — considerate, yet blunt and cautiously hopeful
Mullen Lowe Lintas Group offers a toolkit for brands to navigate Covid-19
Emotion AI is helping brands get truer customer feedback, but it has its pluses and minuses
Festive pushIt’s that time of year again. There may be general gloom, but brands are trying to shake it off ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...