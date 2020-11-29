Mystery riders

Will Magnite be Nissan’s Magnum Opus?
Despite weaknesses, the new sub-compact SUV has the potential to bring the Japanese car maker back into the ...
My new life as a Gallery Gal has been greatly enhanced by the FLEX Shuttle that conveys me to and from the gallery. It’s been several weeks since I first began riding on this plump grey van with the word FLEX printed on either side.
The name stands for “flexible”: A bus with a flexible route. For the price of one dollar, customers who book a day in advance can be collected and dropped off at locations of their choice. Initially, I couldn’t believe that there was a solution to the problem of being a non-driver in a highly mobile culture, where everyone learns to drive almost as soon as they can walk. I feared that getting to and from the gallery would either cost me a fortune in taxi fares or result in friends dreading the call from me, asking to be collected.
The Shuttle has some limitations. Not only must I call 24 hours in advance, I must also remember that the bookings can’t be made on weekends or holidays. If I want to leave home on a Monday, I must book on a Friday. If there’s a long weekend, then, well, you get the idea: Further struggles for the little grey cells. But the benefit to me greatly outweighs the drawbacks. One of the advantages is that there are hardly any other passengers using the service. In these Covid-19-flavoured times, that’s a real relief.
Everyone has to wear masks, including the driver. So even when there are other travellers, it’s like belonging to a secret society of complete strangers, whom we only know as obscured faces. We nod our hellos to one another if we meet more than once. The other day, on my way home from the gallery, one such co-passenger is curious about the brightly-lit building from which I’ve been collected. He’s a tall young man, with mocha brown skin and dark blue face-mask. He expresses an interest in art and then we both admire the spectacular sunset arching overhead. I give him a postcard from the gallery, and say, “Drop by sometime!”
A week later, Emma and I are setting up a corner of the main gallery for the Gift Shop, for the holiday season. There’s a broad range of arts and crafts on display. Bright West African textiles, Haitian beaten-metal wall décor, bees-wax candles, ceramic tree-ornaments, mirrors embedded in swirling chunks of wood, a herd of clay dinosaurs, jewellery made from sea glass and silver. There’s a lot to arrange, and we spend the whole afternoon at it, admiring the merchandise.
There’s a knock on our glass door and a familiar voice asks if we’re open. When I look up, I recognise the blue face mask: My FLEX Shuttle buddy! I feel thrilled to have reeled in a customer. We invite him to look around even though we’re closed for the day. Masked and unrecognisable as we are, we’re all smiling, warmed by the energy of Art.
Manjula Padmanabhan, author and artist, writes of her life in the fictional town of Elsewhere, US, in this weekly column
Despite weaknesses, the new sub-compact SUV has the potential to bring the Japanese car maker back into the ...
Airlines issue flight delay/cancellation certificates for those looking to furnish proof
While the US regulator has cleared the aircraft’s return to the skies, its European counterpart has ...
Not too big, not too small, and better priced than the Pro models
The last date for tax filing is just a month away. Here’s a guide to save the stress and the last minute rush
However, there seems to be no immediate threat to the bull trend
It comes with interest rate risk; though it carries no liquidity or credit risk
The vacation ownership provider has done well amidst the pandemic, unlike many others in the hospitality ...
The new heroes in town are businesspeople, at least in a new crop of biopics emerging from the Indian film ...
Perched at the tip of Mumbai, Colaba — as we know it today — has had a fascinating journey that spans three ...
On this day in 1895, the first American automobile race took place between Chicago and Evanston. This quiz is ...
A leopard that strikes fear in a Himalayan valley and awe in the heart of a visitor
Brands, especially the young digital ones, are taking this route but not all can make it work
Advertising veteran Piyush Pandey, whose clever lines have won him awards galore, especially for his work for ...
Earlier this month, with much excitement Mondelez announced an evolution of its global marketing strategy with ...
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...