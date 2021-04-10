Quiz on famous break-ups

Heartache tonight

1 Which Indian company did Malik Ghulam Muhammad have to leave in the 1940s, before taking up a senior government post in another country?

2 In 2021, who broke the news of their split-up with an 8-minute video titled “Epilogue”, excerpted from their 2006 sci-fi film Electroma?

3 After this group’s break-up in 1980, one of the lead vocalists made a statement in an interview that became the name of the live album they recorded when they got together again more than a decade later. Name the singer, the group and the album.

4 Eduardo Saverin graduated magna cum laude from Harvard University in 2006. Before that the Brazilian helped a junior develop a product for which he was officially a co-owner. What did Saverin help develop before being involved in a legal struggle with the other owner which was finally settled out of court in 2009?

5 Jatin-Lalit’s second movie Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar made this music duo household names. Later hits included Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and Khamoshi before the two composers suddenly parted ways after 16 years. Which Aamir Khan starrer was the last film they did together?

6 Which hugely successful partnership started at Bloemfontein in South Africa in 1997 and finally ended in 2007 in Gwalior against Pakistan?

7 Which extremely successful partnership is supposed to have broken over a misunderstanding after the two had approached Amitabh Bachchan to play the lead role in the new film they had written? Anil Kapoor later performed the role in the film which went on to become a huge hit.

8 Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi were one of the most prolific doubles partnerships in tennis history, reaching all four Grand Slam finals in 1999 and winning the Wimbledon and French Open doubles titles. After splitting up in 2002, they got together briefly in 2011 before splitting up again. But which was the first tournament that the two won together?

9 In 1983, one of the founders of a tech company lured a senior executive away from a multinational giant saying, “Do you want to spend the rest of your life selling sugared water, or do you want a chance to change the world?” Two years later, the person who was recruited forced the founder out of his own company. Years later, the founder returned and again changed the fortunes of his company. Name the founder and the person he recruited.

10 In 2010, a group of boys originally met as candidates for a television singing competition named ‘The X-Factor.’ They failed to progress but came together to form one of the most successful bands in the 21st century. One of the original members dropped out in 2015, which caused huge repercussions at the time in the band’s mostly teen fan base. Name the band and the member who dropped out.

Answers

1 Mahindra & Mahindra, which was originally Mahindra & Muhammed. Muhammad emigrated to Pakistan and became its first finance minister.

2 Daft Punk — a French electronic music duo formed in Paris in 1993 by Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo and Thomas Bangalter.

3 Don Henley from the Eagles. He was asked when the band would possibly get together again, to which he responded, “When hell freezes over”. The 1994 album was titled Hell Freezes Over.

4 Facebook.

5 Fanaa.

6 Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly opening the innings for India together in One Day Internationals. In 136 matches they put on 6609 runs with 21 century partnerships, still the most successful in cricket history.

7 Salim-Javed, who wrote scripts for Zanjeer, Sholay, Trishul and Shakti before deciding to go their separate ways. The Anil Kapoor film was Mr India.

8 The 1997 Chennai Open.

9 Steve Jobs, who hired John Scully from Pepsi as CEO.

10 One Direction, Zayn Malik.

Joy Bhattacharjya is a quizmaster;

Twitter: @joybhattacharj