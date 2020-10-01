Quiz on major sporting events held in India

On October 3, exactly 10 years ago, the 2010 Commonwealth Games started in Delhi. This week’s quiz is on major sporting events hosted in India.

Play time

1 The first-ever Asian Games were held in Delhi in 1951. India stood second in the medal tally with 15 golds out of a total of 51 medals. Which nation topped the table with 24 golds and a total of 60 medals?

2 In 2003, Hyderabad hosted the first and only edition of an international sporting competition. Sun Dan of China created the event’s only world record, in the 75kg women’s weightlifting category. The competition wasn’t revived after the next edition, scheduled to be held in Algiers, was called off. Name it.

3 In 2007, another major sporting event was held in Hyderabad, with Russia heading the medal tally with 42 golds, 29 silvers and 29 bronzes, while India managed 2 golds in a total of 10 medals. Name the event, which had a bull named Bravo as the mascot.

4 The first major event held in Kolkata’s Netaji Indoor Stadium was the 1975 world championship of a sport. István Jónyer of Hungary won the men’s singles and Pak Yung-Sun of North Korea won the women’s singles. Which sport did they play?

5 Yuvabharati Krirangan in Kolkata was completed in the early ’80s with a seating capacity of 1.5 lakh, making it the largest stadium in the world at the time. With which international sporting event was it inaugurated in 1984?

6 The refusal of just two extra tickets to the 1983 World Cup final caused a Union minister and then BCCI president to approach his Pakistan counterpart about the possibility of hosting the next World Cup in the subcontinent. The 1987 Reliance Cup was held in India and was an unqualified success. Who was the Union minister who was snubbed by ICC?

7 In 2014, which Indian state hosted an international sporting where the participants included Angola, Brazil, Cape Verde, Sri Lanka, Portugal, Macau and Mozambique?

8 For which sporting event in 2016 were the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium (Guwahati) and Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (Shillong) venues?

9 Kheleo was the mascot for the FIFA U17 World Cup held in India in 2017 and played over six venues. On which elusive big cat from the Northeast was the mascot modelled on?

10 Which Indian city hosted the 2018 Men’s Hockey World Cup, which Belgium won by defeating the Netherlands in the final?

Answers

1 Japan.

2 The Afro-Asian Games, with 96 countries participating.

3 The World Military Games.

4 Table tennis.

5 The Nehru Cup, an international football tournament, which was last played in 2017.

6 NKP Salve, who, along with Nur Khan of Pakistan, started the process of bidding for the tournament.

7 Goa; the Lusophone Games, contested by athletes from Portuguese-speaking countries.

8 The South Asian Games, organised within just 60 days.

9 Clouded leopard.

10 Bhubaneswar; the Kalinga Stadium was the main venue.

Joy Bhattacharjya is a quizmaster;

Twitter: @joybhattacharj