Quiz on siblings

It’s the birthday of novelist Lawrence Durrell, remembered primarily for his The Alexandria Quartet. His brother was naturalist and writer Gerald Durrell. This week’s quiz is on siblings, famous and otherwise.

Umbilical notes

1 Nalini Singh was a veteran anchor for Doordarshan, particularly remembered for her shows Aankhon Dekhi and Hello Zindagi. One of her brothers joined politics and was a Union minister while the other was a well-known media personality. Name her politician brother.

2 Emilio Estevez was regarded as one of Hollywood’s ‘brat pack’ of the ’80s, starring in films such as The Breakfast Club and Stakeout. His brother also acted in films but had an even more storied television career, becoming the highest-paid actor on small screen, earning $1.8 million per show. Name him.

3 Pritha was the biological daughter of Shurasena, a Yadava chief, and the sister of Vasudeva, Krishna’s father. By what name do we remember her in the Mahabharata?

4 Al Joyner is an American coach and former athlete who won an Olympic 1984 gold medal in the triple jump event and also married an Olympic legend. Name his sister, who is regarded as one of the greatest heptathletes and long jumpers in Olympic history.

5 Arthur (born Adolph), Leonard, Milton and Herbert were four of five famous brothers from the world of entertainment. Who was the fifth one and by which name were the siblings collectively known?

6 Barry was a batsman who played two one day international (ODI) matches for his country. Dayle was a useful bowler who played 26 Test and 11 ODIs for his country. However, it was the youngest brother who became one of the greatest cricketers. Who was he?

7 Raí Souza Vieira de Oliveira, known as Raí, is a Brazilian footballer who helped his country win the 1994 World Cup. His brother was even better known but never won a World Cup himself. Name the brother, one of the iconic figures in world football.

8 Actress Tanishaa made her debut with Telugu and Tamil films before making her first appearance in Bollywood with the 2003 movie Sssshhh.... Although she starred in mainstream movies such as Neal n’ Nikki and Sarkar, she wasn’t as successful as her elder sister. Who is her elder sister?

9 Edwin Booth was a renowned stage actor in the US who won acclaim for his portrayal of Shakespeare’s Hamlet. His younger brother was also an actor, but remembered for a very different reason him. Name him and the reason he is known for.

10 Midfielder Bobby Charlton was a Manchester United legend who steered England to victory in the 1966 World Cup. His brother Jack Charlton had an equally distinguished football career. Which club did he represent throughout his career?

Answers

1 Arun Shourie; the other brother is Deepak Shourie, who headed the Discovery network.

2 Charlie Sheen. He was paid that amount for Two and a Half Men.

3 Kunti, the mother of the three eldest Pandava brothers.

4 Jackie Joyner-Kersee. Al Joyner was married to Florence Griffith.

5 Julius ‘Groucho’ Marx; The Marx Brothers. Arthur took the name Harpo, Leonard was Chico, Milton became Gummo and Herbert was better known as Zeppo Marx.

6 Richard Hadlee of New Zealand.

7 Socrates, the Brazilian midfielder.

8 Kajol

9 John Wilkes Booth, who assassinated Abraham Lincoln at Ford’s Theatre, Washington DC, in April 1865.

10 Leeds United.

Joy Bhattacharjya is a quizmaster;

Twitter: @joybhattacharj