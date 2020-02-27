Quiz on singles and bachelors

On February 29, Bachelor’s Day in many western countries, traditionally the only day that women could propose to men, who were obliged to give them money or gifts if they refused. This quiz is about bachelors and singles

Single shot

1 Which Indian wrote The Bachelor of Artsin 1937, a novel based on his experiences in college. Hint. His fictional depiction of his schooldays was far more popular.

2 Singles events where folks have a chance to find a mate are very popular in North America and, often, are targeted at singles of particular interests, religions or affiliation. Which group of people traditionally meet up at the Matzo Ball?

3 Which 1997 book follows the lives of Carrie Bradshaw, Samantha Jones, Charlotte York and Miranda Hobbes in New York?

4Modern Romance, a 2015 book exploring romantic relationships in 21st-century America was co-written by sociologist Eric Klinenberg and which award-winning comedian?

5 In 2018, which Indian joined up with founder and CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd as a ‘partner, adviser and investor’ on the dating site Bumble, where in the case of heterosexual matches only female users can make the first contact with matched male users?

6 Fiction. Which eligible bachelor first appeared in Extricating Young Gussie in 1915, and once won a prize for scripture while at school in Malvern House?

7 Which Indian bachelor, winner of the Adams Prize in 1942 and the Padma Bhushan in 1954, passed away in 1966 supposedly due to a misunderstanding between a pilot and Geneva airport on a plane’s location?

8 Which2013 film tells of the adventures of a certain Rani Mehra and the friends she makes while on an impulsive holiday to Paris and Amsterdam?

9The Edge of Reason is the subtitle to the sequel to which novel about singles, a huge hit in 1996 and later made into an equally successful film?

10 Which legendary 19th-century composer never married but left a love letter written in 1812 and addressed to ‘Unsterbliche Geliebte’ or his ‘Immortal Beloved?’ There is still speculation about the identity of the person to whom this was addressed.

Answers

1 RK Narayan; Swami and Friends

2 Young Jewish singles

3 Sex and the City, an extremely popular TV show based on Candace Bushnell’s novel

4 Aziz Ansari, currently starring in the Netflix serialMaster of None

5 Priyanka Chopra Jones

6 Bertie Wooster; the last PG Wodehouse work featuring him was Aunts Aren’t Gentlemen, published in 1974

7 Homi J Bhabha

8 Queen, starring Kangana Ranaut in the title role

9 Bridget Jones’s Diary by Helen Fielding

10 Ludwig van Beethoven

Joy Bhattacharjya is a quizmaster;

Twitter: @joybhattacharj