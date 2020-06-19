Quiz on summer blockbusters

Apple’s Magic Keyboard for the iPad Pro turns tablet into notebook
Seeming to float an inch above its keyboard is the iPad Pro I’ve been using these days. Apple recently ...
On this day in 1975, Jaws, a film directed by Steven Spielberg, was released in the US. It was a blockbuster hit and started a tradition of big-budget films being released in the US in the summer. This quiz is all about “summer blockbusters”.
Summer screenings
1 Harvey Spencer Stephens was the unlikely central character for the biggest summer hit of 1976, a role played by other actors in the two sequels. In which film did he play the lead role?
2 In which summer blockbuster of the ’80s is the title character’s face a combination of the faces of poet Carl Sandburg, Albert Einstein and a pug dog?
3 Which huge summer hit was inspired by an article in California magazine by Ehud Yonay. It featured aerial photography by Charles Heatley, which detailed life in a military base in San Diego? A sequel is scheduled for release at the end of 2020.
4 The biggest hit of 1996 was banned in Lebanon because it included scenes, towards the end, of Israeli and Iraqi soldiers joining forces, and Lebanon has a strict policy of boycotting any entertainment that features Israelis. Name the film.
5 Which blockbuster’s climactic scenes were shot at the Observation Towers, a location at the New York State Pavilion that was specifically built for the 1964 New York World’s Fair?
6 This 1993 film was a huge hit, making over a billion dollars worldwide. It also remains the biggest sum of money ever made by a single individual from a movie. The director made $250 million from the film and actually directed someone who had beaten him to a Best Picture Oscar a few years ago. Name the film.
7 This hit film, released in the summer of 2002, originally had teaser posters with the New York skyline prominently featuring the twin towers. After they went down in September 2001, the posters were all recalled by Sony. But the few that remained in the market are hugely valued. Name the film.
8 Which summer hit of the ’70s features two gangs — the T-Birds and the Scorpions — and is set in 1958?
9 This ’80s film, remade a few years ago, is about three professors who decide to take on a different profession. The hit title song was apparently made in just two days, and the singer and composer, Ray Parker Jr, claimed that a commercial from a drain company inspired him to write the lyrics. Name the film.
10 The DMC DeLorean was a sports car designed by Giogetto Guigiaro, which featured gull-wing doors and brushed stainless-steel body panels. Its performance, however, did not match up to its looks. In which ’80s film did the DeLorean play a key part?
Answers
1The Omen. He played the role of Damien Thorn, and earned a Golden Globe nomination for best acting debut as a six-year-old.
2 E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial, directed by Steven Spielberg.
3Top Gun, starring Tom Cruise as Maverick.
4 Independence Day; they came together at the end to counter-attack the alien forces.
5Men in Black; the final scenes include a giant cockroach escaping on a flying saucer on the tower.
6 Jurassic Park. Steven Spielberg’s E.T. lost to Richard Attenborough’s Gandhi in the ’80s. Attenborough played John Hammond in Jurassic Park.
7Spiderman.
8Grease, starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John.
9Ghostbusters. The song is all about who to call when you are in trouble.
10 It was the time machine used by Marty McFly in Back To The Future.
Joy Bhattacharjya is a quizmaster
Twitter: @joybhattacharj
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
Seeming to float an inch above its keyboard is the iPad Pro I’ve been using these days. Apple recently ...
Executive Director Rakesh Sharma says business is coming back on track though challenges remain
Third-gen X6 grows in size and stature; it is now highly customisable, too
While Covid-19 has had the world in a state of near paralysis, Rakesh Sharma believes that it is not as if all ...
Insurance companies, like other businesses, had been impacted by the pandemic, in terms of new business ...
Gold loans are often cheaper than the rest; also, the eligible loan amount has risen in recent times due to ...
To bring in clarity over what constitutes ‘housing finance’, address concerns over the conflict of interest ...
The stock of Varun Beverages on Thursday broke out of the critical resistance of ₹700, which has been acting ...
Films often choose to highlight differences through the motif of food and ‘Axone’, streaming on Netflix, is ...
The novel coronavirus crisis has diverted resources away from millions of minors who depend on the government ...
Teatr Pijana Sypialnia is adapting to the new normal in creative ways
Lavish functions in the Valley have had a Covid-19 makeover
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
Playing on the immunity cardHamdard Laboratories, which has a varied portfolio of immunity boosters such as ...
Turmeric is making a big comeback into our lives. Will the trend of Haldiness continue post Covid?
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...