Quiz on Test cricket

Field day

1 If the India-New Zealand Test match at Southampton is the final of the first-ever World Test Championship, which two teams played in the first Test of the championship in 2019?

2 This fast bowler played three tests for India between 2001 and 2003 and has since moved into coaching. His father will always be remembered for a different sporting feat he achieved in a West Asian country in the mid-’70s. Name the cricketer and his even more famous father.

3 Playing his first Test for India against England in the 1976-77 series, who took five catches in the first innings and another two in the second at forward short leg, equalling the world record held by Greg Chappell?

4 Raza Jawad represented Madras in their 1964-65 Ranji trophy campaign. His father went on to captain a Test team. Who was his more illustrious son?

5 Which cricketer has played Test cricket with two generations of Mankads. He played with father Vinoo in the 1959 Chennai Test against the West Indies and 10 years later he played alongside Vinoo’s son Ashok Mankad in the Mumbai Test against Australia.

6 What unique distinction did a certain Ujesh Ranchod, a Zimbabwe cricketer, achieve in the only Test he ever played, in Delhi in 1993?

7 The first five Indian batsmen to score a Test century on debut never made another. Which Indian cricketer broke that jinx by getting 12 more?

8 Who is the only cricketer to be officially associated with both the tied Tests?

9 Andy Ganteaume of the West Indies played only one Test — in 1948 — against the MCC. Why is his performance still in the record books?

10 If Ravichandran Ashwin is the third last Indian to accomplish this feat against the West Indies in 2011, and Mohammed Shami the second last, again against the West Indies in 2013, who is the last Indian. And what is the feat?

Answers

1 England and Australia, at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

2 Tinu Yohannan. In 1974, his father TC Yohannan won the Asian Games gold medal in long jump in Tehran.

3 Yajurvindra Singh.

4 Nasser Hussain, who captained England for 45 Test matches.

5 Chandu Borde.

6 He took only one wicket in his Test cricket career, and that wicket was of Sachin Tendulkar.

7 GR Viswanath, who went on to get a total of 13 Test centuries.

8 Bobby Simpson of Australia, as a player in the first between Australia and the West Indies, and as Australia’s manager in the second against India.

9 He scored 112 in the only innings he played. He was never selected for the West Indies again possibly because of his slow scoring in that innings.

10 Axar Patel, taking five wickets in an innings in one’s debut Test match. Axar accomplished it against England in 2021 at Chennai.

Joy Bhattacharjya is a quizmaster;

