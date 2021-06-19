Quiz on Test cricket

Grapes of growth: Sahyadri’s fruitful proposition
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
Field day
1 If the India-New Zealand Test match at Southampton is the final of the first-ever World Test Championship, which two teams played in the first Test of the championship in 2019?
2 This fast bowler played three tests for India between 2001 and 2003 and has since moved into coaching. His father will always be remembered for a different sporting feat he achieved in a West Asian country in the mid-’70s. Name the cricketer and his even more famous father.
3 Playing his first Test for India against England in the 1976-77 series, who took five catches in the first innings and another two in the second at forward short leg, equalling the world record held by Greg Chappell?
4 Raza Jawad represented Madras in their 1964-65 Ranji trophy campaign. His father went on to captain a Test team. Who was his more illustrious son?
5 Which cricketer has played Test cricket with two generations of Mankads. He played with father Vinoo in the 1959 Chennai Test against the West Indies and 10 years later he played alongside Vinoo’s son Ashok Mankad in the Mumbai Test against Australia.
6 What unique distinction did a certain Ujesh Ranchod, a Zimbabwe cricketer, achieve in the only Test he ever played, in Delhi in 1993?
7 The first five Indian batsmen to score a Test century on debut never made another. Which Indian cricketer broke that jinx by getting 12 more?
8 Who is the only cricketer to be officially associated with both the tied Tests?
9 Andy Ganteaume of the West Indies played only one Test — in 1948 — against the MCC. Why is his performance still in the record books?
10 If Ravichandran Ashwin is the third last Indian to accomplish this feat against the West Indies in 2011, and Mohammed Shami the second last, again against the West Indies in 2013, who is the last Indian. And what is the feat?
Answers
1 England and Australia, at Edgbaston, Birmingham.
2 Tinu Yohannan. In 1974, his father TC Yohannan won the Asian Games gold medal in long jump in Tehran.
3 Yajurvindra Singh.
4 Nasser Hussain, who captained England for 45 Test matches.
5 Chandu Borde.
6 He took only one wicket in his Test cricket career, and that wicket was of Sachin Tendulkar.
7 GR Viswanath, who went on to get a total of 13 Test centuries.
8 Bobby Simpson of Australia, as a player in the first between Australia and the West Indies, and as Australia’s manager in the second against India.
9 He scored 112 in the only innings he played. He was never selected for the West Indies again possibly because of his slow scoring in that innings.
10 Axar Patel, taking five wickets in an innings in one’s debut Test match. Axar accomplished it against England in 2021 at Chennai.
Joy Bhattacharjya is a quizmaster;
Twitter: @joybhattacharj
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
While IEA’s net-zero goal by mid-century is desirable, for India it may be a tough proposition given its ...
An industry-driven initiative is rejuvenating waterbodies in Chennai
SEBI’s order on FT funds reveals lesser-known facets of debt fund performance
Caps on maturity of individual securities and checks on fresh investments in perpetual bonds are positives
Here is a four-basket framework for their financial plan
Time to stay alert as profit-booking and selling pressure can emerge at higher levels
Marjane Satrapi’s cult comic ‘Persepolis’ on a young Iranian girl negotiating teenage in the midst of war has ...
Celebrating Pride month with a round-up of podcasts offering a range of perspectives from the LGBTQ+ community
A 10,000-strong group of women has been spreading awareness about Covid-19 and the need for a jab
An abiding commitment to learning and a spirit of self-discovery turn young leaders into industry doyens
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How consumers are using e-commerce platforms to buy and research products
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
Shaking off the pandemic-induced lull, brand campaigns return with new energy and themes ranging from Gay ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...