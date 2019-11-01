Quiz on the Khans

It’s Shah Rukh Khan’s 54th birthday. Just the right time for a quiz on Khans.

Khan you do it

1 Which Khan has a YouTube channel with more than 4.8 million subscribers and over 1.6 billion views and was named one of TIME magazine’s 100 Most Influential People in 2012? If it helps, he attended MIT, where he studied electrical engineering and computer science.

2 ‘Majestic’ Majid Khan was one of the finest batsmen of the 1960s and ’70s, and hit Pakistan’s first ODI century in 1974. Which Test cricketing feat does he share with Victor Trumper, Charlie Macartney, Don Bradman and David Warner?

3 Which Khan, after whom a famous market in Delhi was named, started the Khudai Khidmatgar movement in 1929? He was a close associate of MK Gandhi in the freedom struggle.

4 Which Khan, the fourth son of Tolui, became the first non-Han emperor of China? The legend of his amazing summer capital inspired Samuel Taylor Coleridge to compose a poem in his ‘dreams’.

5 Which Khan won a silver medal in the lightweight division in the 2004 Olympics and, subsequently, became the youngest ever British boxing world champion at 22?

6 Hamid Ali Khan started as a hero in the 1940s film Shahe Mishra, but soon decided to switch to villainy. He became famous for his salutation of Bindu in Zanjeer and his mispronunciation of the common name of the animal Panthera Leo in Kalicharan. By what name do we know him?

7 In which extremely popular television series does Khan Noonein Singh first appear in the ’60s and is reprised in a 2013 film by Benedict Cumberbatch?

8 Which Khan’s first role was supposed to be Lekh Tandon’s television series Dil Dariya, but production delays meant that he actually débuted in another serial? His first role in a television film was alongside a future Booker winner, who also wrote the story.

9 Who took the name Nora Baker and was posthumously awarded the George Cross for her work as a British Special Operations agent in Occupied France? She was captured and executed by the Germans.

10 Which Khan, who made his début in a film shortlisted for an Oscar in 1988, got his big international break in The Warrior, a 2001 period film directed by Asif Kapadia?

Answers

1 The other ‘Salman Khan’, whose Khan Academy is one of the most popular education platforms worldwide

2 The only players to score a Test century before lunch

3 Khan Abdul Ghaffar Khan, after whom Ghaffar Market is named. Khan Market in central Delhi is named after his brother Khan Abdul Jabbar Khan

4 Kublai Khan; his legendary summer capital was named Xanadu

5 Amir Khan

6 Ajit, who is remembered for his ‘Mona Darling’, and the ‘Loin’ in Kalicharan

7 Star Trek

8 Shah Rukh Khan, who first appeared in the telefilm In Which Annie Gives it Those Ones, written by Arundhati Roy. His first TV serial was Fauji

9 Noor Inayat Khan

10 Irrfan Khan

Joy Bhattacharjya is a quizmaster; Twitter: @joybhattacharj