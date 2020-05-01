Scan

Life’s like that

Ravikanth | Updated on May 01, 2020 Published on May 01, 2020

“I am fixing up a business lunch. We need to discuss some issues in the supply-chain management of groceries.”

“I know you’re the boss, and I know you have to set an example to others by wearing a mask. But...”

“The company is okay, folks, the company is okay! I was just helping my wife with onions.”

“You will have to wait! It’s daddy’s best client’s birthday!”

“I know it’s your day off from work. But what made you think that it’s your day off from WORK?!”

Covid-19 rewrites domestic affairs

