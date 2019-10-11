Shoot

Border games

| Updated on October 11, 2019 Published on October 11, 2019

Trade ties: A goods trains chugs into India from Bangladesh. More than half of all India-Bangladesh trade is conducted through the Petrapole checkpoint

Unfurling hope: Nearly 1.5 lakh trucks cross the Petrapole checkpoint each year

Trade hub: Daily wage Bangladeshi workers at the Petrapole Indo-Bangladesh Border

Country to country: More than 15 lakh people cross the Indo-Bangladesh border at Petrapole-Benapole each year

Humour in uniform: BGB women share a light moment at the border

Neighbourly act: The joint retreat ceremony at the Indo-Bangladesh border is marked by friendship and mutual respect

Dapper turban: A Border Security Force jawan is dressed for the occasion

Trade ties: A goods trains chugs into India from Bangladesh. More than half of all India-Bangladesh trade is conducted through the Petrapole checkpoint

Country to country: More than 15 lakh people cross the Indo-Bangladesh border at Petrapole-Benapole each year

At the Indo-Bangladesh checkpoint, a military ceremony celebrates good fences that make for good neighbours

It’s known as the ‘Wagah of the East’. After a quick friendly handshake, the soldiers of the BSF (Border Security Force) and the BGB (Border Guard Bangladesh) march into ‘no man’s land’ in their ceremonial dress. The BGB, formerly known as Bangladesh Rifles, is that country’s oldest uniformed force. Together with India’s BSF, they have been taking part in the Petrapole-Benapole joint retreat ceremony since November 6, 2013, when it was inaugurated by the home ministers of both countries.

Over the course of the 30-minute ceremony, a daily event at sundown, the India and Bangladesh flags are lowered in a joint military exercise similar to the one at Attari-Wagah on the India-Pakistan border, but with a key difference — here the undertones appear far friendlier. Also, unlike the big crowds at Wagah, there are barely any locals or tourists at this eastern checkpoint, proving that not many are aware of it yet. At the end of the ceremony, the BSF jawans gallantly pose with visitors for photos.

Petrapole, on the Indian side, is 82 km from Kolkata while Benapole on the Bangladesh side is over 234 km from the capital Dhaka.

More than half of all India-Bangladesh trade, set to cross ₹63,000 crore, passes through Petrapole. Approximately 15 lakh people and 1.5 lakh trucks cross the Petrapole-Benapole checkpoint each year.

Rajeev Tyagi is a Delhi-based photo journalist

