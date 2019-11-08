The worrying decrease in Uttarakhand’s rhododendrons

How India can effectively crack the electric mobility code
It is important for all stakeholders to come together and think of appropriate transportation solutions
Trekking on the rugged mountains of Uttarakhand, the red bell-shaped rhododendron, locally called buransh, catches one’s attention. They can be found almost everywhere from March to May, either hanging above one’s head or lying in heaps at your feet.
Found in high altitudes above 1,200-2,400m, rhododendron is the state tree of Uttarakhand. The mountains usually turn red during the flowering season.
However, the bloom was significantly low this year. The changing weather pattern and reduced snowfall have led to early blooming — the flowers now appear two months ahead, during winter. The untimely bloom is a worry for the state’s residents, who value these fiery-red flowers (white in the upper reaches) for both cultural and economic reasons.
During the flowering season, local women trek deep into the jungles to collect the blossoms, which they use to make a juice for sale in the local markets. Prepared by boiling the flowers with sugar, the juice is said to be rich in anti-inflammatory properties, good for the heart and helps lower blood pressure.
Little known outside the hills, the juice is being popularised through a range of initiatives. Himalaya2home is an organisation that sells the juice online. Another local brand called Bakri Chhap launched Hearty Sip, a drink made with rhododendron flowers. Packaged in recycled alcohol bottles, it is available in an upscale hotel in Delhi. Plans are afoot to take it to other parts of the country.
Uttarakhand, also known as Devbhoomi (land of gods), is a destination for adventure seekers and pilgrims alike. However, tourism alone is not sufficient to stem the large-scale rural migration. Entire villages are being abandoned because of flash floods, unemployment and agriculture loss. The need for alternative means of income along with the responsible use of natural resources has never been more urgent. With the right kind of infrastructure and support, the rhododendron juice could serve as a sustainable source of income. However, with the supply of the flowers drying up, local women stand the risk of losing a reliable source of income.
Deepti Asthana is a Mumbai-based freelance photographer
It is important for all stakeholders to come together and think of appropriate transportation solutions
The Mercedes-Benz V-Class launched in January this year pioneered the luxury MPV segment and has witnessed ...
New opportunities in electric will also put the extra mojo into designing
Yoshihiro Hidaka, President & CEO of Yamaha Motor, says the company remains upbeat about its prospects here
The ‘payment’ function can be used to find out how much to invest on a regular basis to accumulate a desired ...
Rising prices can reduce the purchasing power of money sharply over the years
After a commendable performance until 2015, the funds have been facing headwinds
The norms will ensure more discipline in managing liquidity, restoring confidence in the sector
The bad news first: There is too much plastic in the world. The good news is that scientists, both in India ...
Noble Laureate Esther Duflo on why there are better things to fight for than just the growth rate, the fallout ...
It’s Shah Rukh Khan’s 54th birthday. Just the right time for a quiz on Khans.Khan you do it1 Which Khan has a ...
One morning, at break of day...Right Hand (RH): (loud shriek) Aaaaaaargh! I’m gone! I’m dead!Left Hand (LH): ...
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...
Not long ago, India Inc. and banks were pinning high hopes from the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016 (IBC) ...
Distraught staff of Jet Airways and IL&FS feel that the bankruptcy apparatus is not concerned about what is ...
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...