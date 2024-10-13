The key to success is not just having a great idea, but also having the right mindset, says Rahul Chandra, author of Tightrope to the Moon (published by Penguin Business),where he writes about the secrets of successful founders. In the book he decodes how they think and successfully navigate the competitive start-up environment. In an interview with businessline, Chandra discusses about the importance of taking ownership, irrational ambition, marathon mindset, as well as the role of founders as the central energy source for their teams.

Why did you write this book, and how does solving one’s own problems address larger issues?

As an investor, it became clear to me that the biggest outcomes come down to the founder — their actions, behaviour, and choices. With the same circumstances, some founders achieve 100,000x bigger results. The difference lies in their ability to identify and expand on opportunities, what I call ‘flywheels’, and push towards a larger vision. My goal in writing this book was to study these patterns of behaviour in founders, which can mean the difference between a fund returner and just getting your money back.

How do co-founders complement the key founder, and what challenges arise if the key founder becomes overly dependent on them for execution?

In my early investment career, I evaluated teams collectively, but I realised that start-ups making consistent progress had a key founder setting the direction and creating the conditions to achieve it. The key founder takes the biggest personal risk, drives momentum, and defines ambitious goals, while co-founders execute those goals. When no key founder steps up, start-ups often lack forward momentum.

How much of a founder’s success is driven by personal ego? How crucial are early life stressors in shaping their resilience and entrepreneurial success, which can also develop later in life?

Ego plays a key role in driving founders to create start-ups. It’s the force that separates them from the bigger whole, but also pushes them to align with and solve large-scale problems, making them part of something greater. This desire for impact varies, as not everyone is willing to venture into the extreme uncertainty that founders face. Founders take on immense discomfort and unpredictability to prove themselves, often driven by early life stressors.

Childhood experiences can significantly shape a founder’s ability to handle stress and uncertainty. Those who learned to cope with challenges and develop strengths in their youth are often better equipped to navigate the unpredictable world of start-ups. This ability to deal with stressors is essential for founders who choose a life of constant challenges and uncertainty.

How can founders convince others to believe in their seemingly impossible visions, even when those goals may seem irrational?

Founders must convince not only investors but also employees, hires, and the market to believe in their ambitious goals. Unlike corporate leaders who set achievable targets, founders often set near-impossible ones. For example, a founder with 500,000 customers might aim for 10 million in a few years. The challenge is to make others see this as achievable. Public declarations of these goals create additional pressure. By boldly stating their ambitions, founders reinforce their own commitment while encouraging others to believe in them. This act of publicly setting a big goal signals confidence, creating a psychological effect where people start trusting the founders’ ability simply because they had the courage to put it out there. In start-ups, this blend of vision, audacity, and persuasion is essential for scaling up and gathering support.

How can founders balance the long-term vision of a marathon mindset with the short-term expectations of investors, markets, and employees, while also successfully transitioning from visionaries to scale leaders?

Founders who adopt a marathon mindset see their journey as a long-term commitment, not just a sprint. Successful founders envision the road ahead, pacing themselves for 10-15 years instead of focusing on the short-term ups and downs. This mindset allows them to view daily challenges with perspective, avoiding knee-jerk reactions to setbacks. By thinking long-term, they realise the importance of nurturing relationships, building a sustainable team, and gradually delegating responsibilities.

In the early stages, founders may solve 80 per cent of problems themselves, but over time, they must rely on smarter hires and develop leaders within their organisation. This approach helps them avoid the pitfall of trying to be the superhero for every issue, allowing for healthier delegation, better rewards, and more effective leadership. Founders who think of their start-up’s future, when they are 10 years older, can build a company that’s not just dependent on them but thrives through strong teams and a sustainable management style.

How do founders maintain intense energy levels over years of uncertainty and challenges, and what mindset helps them inspire their teams to achieve extraordinary results?

Start-ups are like living organisms that grow from within, much like human cells specialising over time. The founder acts as the mitochondria, energising teams to develop into specialised functions. Initially, a founder tackles most challenges, energising product or sales teams based on immediate needs. For instance, during product development, the founders might immerse themselves in customer calls, providing vital support to ensure product superiority. As the start-up scales, the founders shift focus to energise sales teams for market expansion.

The key is maintaining a positive energy flow; if founders dwell on setbacks, that negativity can permeate the team. Instead, a successful founder transforms challenges into motivation, urging teams to innovate and excel, ultimately fostering a resilient, thriving start-up culture.

