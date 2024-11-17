Every start-up begins with a vision to tackle challenges in a unique way. Once they move past the ‘proof of concept’ or ‘pilot phase,’ their focus shifts to scaling rapidly, all the while preserving the distinctiveness of their solutions. That’s where they need to transcend to be brands with phenomenal traction. And the labyrinth of branding is difficult to navigate, especially for Indian start-ups, as the branding principles that work for brands in developed markets may not work in India. The foundational strategies that helped large Indian enterprises establish powerful brands also require adaptation to suit the unique dynamics of start-ups. Obviously the limitations faced by start-ups differ significantly from those encountered by established corporations. As a result, the insights from established Indian brands may hold limited relevance in the fast-paced and ever-evolving startup ecosystem.

From Unknown To Unforgettable aims to demystify the branding principles that are in play while transforming a start-up to an admirable brand. The author, Harsh Pamnani, having previously authored a book series, Booming Brands, comes from a belief that there is a scarcity of extensive branding literature on the new-age Indian brands and through this book offers a sharp, in-depth analysis of the marketing strategies employed by start-ups that have made a notable impact on the Indian market. Presented in an accessible format, it combines straightforward concepts with some detailed case studies, making it a decent resource for new-age entrepreneurs. Drawing insights from some of the most successful start-up founders, the author curates a thoughtful, non-didactic narrative. What stands out is the refreshing approach of juxtaposing examples from innovative startups with those of long-established Indian companies, providing real-world applications that are particularly insightful for today’s entrepreneurs.

The book is structured in four parts beginning from the ‘Investor’s Perspective’ and going on to Foundational Pillars, Market Research and Operational Analysis to finally closing with Brand Development. The case studies, and there are too many of those, are primarily interaction-based with the founders or key personnel of brands such as Fractal, Licious, Big Basket, Zerodha, Carat Line, Chaayos, Paper Boat, RazorPay and Indigo among others.

The strongest and most powerful part is the one on Foundational Pillars which is largely based on Pamnani’s discussions with Kiran Khalap, brand consultant and co-founder of chlorophyll – India’s first end-to-end brand consultancy firm. Kiran’s outlining of values that need to become relevant at all employee levels is a significant lesson one picks up from the book. That he picks up ‘accidental values’ and gives these prominence is a lesson that most Indian start-ups need to be conscious of. These values form the culture of a start-up and are drawn from the action or preferences of the founders and leaders of the enterprise.

The journeys of the founders covered in From Unknown To Unforgettable, though listed as ‘case studies’, are odysseys chronicled lucidly as any fiction writer would weave tales. They make for interesting reading and it seems that Pamnani, who is often referred to as a business story-teller, wants the reader to draw his or her own inferences. One would find little pearls of wisdom in most ‘case studies’. The stories of Lucious, Indigo, Paper Boat and Kuku FM stood out for this reviewer even though most of the stuff is now commonly known and understood by the smart, young founders of today.

Despite the insightful first two parts of From Unknown To Unforgettable, one finishes the book feeling a bit unfulfilled. It could also be because one feels inundated with too many stories and anecdotal hypotheses – most of which have been written about or talked about in these times of information overload. With most successful start-up founders’ talking about their journeys on multiple platforms, there is little left to be dug out. Another missing link is the absence of failed start-ups and their scrutiny. There are some incredible stories there too from which we all can learn as well.

Having said this, From Unknown To Unforgettable is a genuine attempt at not just giving new entrepreneurs a grid to work on but also for other founders who are seeing green shoots for them to scale up their businesses.

(Giraj Sharma runs a brand consultancy Behind the Moon that is also currently helping start-ups)

About the book Title: From Unknown To Unforgettable – Stories and Strategies to Transform Your Start-up into a Trustworthy Brand Author: Harsh Pamnani Publisher: Penguin Business Pages: 312 Price: ₹799