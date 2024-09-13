Domestic passenger vehicle (PV) wholesale (dispatches to dealers) declined by around two per cent year-on-year (yoy) to 3,52,921 units in August from 3,59,228 units in the corresponding month last year, the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) said on Friday.

However, the total wholesale of two-wheelers grew by 9.3 per cent y-o-y to 17,11,662 units during the month from 15,66,594 units in August last year, SIAM said in its monthly sales report.

Scooter dispatches grew by 10 per cent y-o-y to 6,06,250 units in August as against 5,49,290 units in August 2023. Similarly, motorcycle wholesale grew by 8.2 per cent y-o-y to 10,60,866 units last month from 9,80,809 units in August 2023.

Three-wheeler sales also grew by around eight per cent y-o-y to 69,962 units in August as against 64,944 units in the corresponding period last year.

“In August 2024, passenger vehicle segment saw a degrowth of (-)1.8 per cent compared to August 2023, posting a sales of 3.53 lakh units. Looking ahead, as the country enters the festive season, demand for vehicles is expected to grow, which will also be duly augmented by the recent announcements of PM E-DRIVE and PM-eBus Sewa Schemes of government,” Rajesh Menon, Director General, SIAM said.

Grand total of all categories grew by 7.2 per cent YoY to 21,34,545 units in August as compared with 19,90,766 units in August 2023.

Sales in five months

In the last five months between April and August, domestic sale of PV grew by 1.2 per cent to 16,31,570 units y-o-y from 16,13,007 units in the corresponding period last year.

Three-wheeler sales grew by 10.7 per cent y-o-y to 2,94,116 units during the period as against 2,65,678 units in the April-August period last year.

Two-wheeler sales grew by 16.4 per cent y-o-y to 81,38,987 units in the April-August period as against 69,89,612 units in the same period in 2023.

Scooter sales grew by 24 per cent to 28,24,886 units from 22,76,285 units in the April-August period, 2023.

Motorcycle sales also saw a growth of 12.7 per cent y-o-y to 51,09,277 units in the April-August period, as against 45,35,363 units in the same period last year.

All categories as a whole grew by 13.5 per cent to 1,00,64,777 units between April and August this year, as against 88,68,668 units in the April-August period last year.