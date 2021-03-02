Alcohol, tobacco sales grew during initial months of Covid-19 pandemic: Study

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Mumbai, March 2
New Keck Medicine of USC research suggested that the Covid-19 pandemic may have had harmful indirect repercussions.
In the United States, alcohol and tobacco sales nationwide rose in the early months of Covid-19, according to a study published in the Annals of Internal Medicine.
From April to June 2020, sales of these substances increased 34 per cent and 13 per cent respectively compared to the same months of 2019, showed the research.
“These are significant jumps, and show that the stress, boredom and loneliness caused by the pandemic may have led to increased alcohol and tobacco use,” said lead author Brian P Lee, a hepatologist and liver transplant specialist with Keck Medicine and the USC Institute for Addiction Science.
For the study, the researchers sought national data from the Nielsen National Consumer Panel, which tracks the spending habits of approximately 70,000 households in the US.
Researchers compared alcohol and tobacco sales between the months of April and June in 2020 with the same time period in 2019.
The researchers found that from 2019 to 2020, tobacco sales spiked in households across all demographics, and alcohol sales increased across nearly all demographics as well.
“We hypothesised that these subgroups, such as those with younger children, were buying more alcohol and tobacco because they felt more stressed than other segments of the population,” said Lee.
"For those with a higher income, sales might have increased simply because they have greater disposable income," he added.
The data also revealed that sales of hard liquor increased more than wine and beer. "Liquor has the highest alcohol content and could be a sign of problem drinking," he said.
Lee believes that the study may reveal a previously unrecognised Covid-19-related public health issue.
The researchers said that tobacco and alcohol abuse are the second- and ninth-largest contributors to global deaths. These abuses cause about eight million deaths each year worldwide.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
Here is a checklist that equips you to discern the market nuances
Sensex, Nifty 50 have witnessed sharp decline
The fund has consistently outperformed S&P BSE 100 TRI over one, three and five years
Returns are superior to immediate annuity plans, but SCSS can secure better rates for new investors sooner if ...
With the public looking beyond mainstream media for reports from the ground, independent digital platforms are ...
The country hasn’t had a quiet moment since the military seized power on February 1
The Tatmadaw sees itself as an embodiment of the nationalist soul of Myanmar. But their brand of nationalism ...
While Supreme Court has cleared the way for women seeking longer tenures and senior roles in the Indian Army, ...
Its name is the starting point of a brand’s journey and can make a big difference in the success sweepstakes
Sober spirits are the in thing
A peek into where ad spends went last year and where they are headed tomorrow
Can Swiggy Instamart disrupt the ecommerce groceries space, currently ruled by the Amazons and Big Baskets? ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...