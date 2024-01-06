In a groundbreaking move, the Ministry of Power in India introduces Atmanirbhar Carbon Credits Standards through amendments to the Carbon Credits Trading Scheme. This initiative not only benefits Indian companies by saving processing costs but also opens doors for overseas entities to earn carbon credits based on Indian standards. Explore the significant steps taken towards establishing a robust Indian carbon market and contributing to the global decarbonization effort.

