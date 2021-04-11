India could soon see the setting up of several ‘DNA banks’ across the country. The Department of Biotechnology has formulated ‘The DNA Technology (Use and Application) Regulation Bill’, to provide a regulatory framework for the use of DNA in identifying certain categories of persons, such as victims, offenders, suspects, undertrials, missing persons and unknown deceased persons. As part of the bill, national and regional DNA data banks will be set up for the maintenance of national forensic DNA database for the purpose of identification of such persons.