In this episode of GreenShift, M Ramesh delves deep into the much-talked-about UAE Consensus that the COP28 climate talks produced, to separate reality from the hype in the now-famous ‘transition away from fossil fuels’ agreement. Unravelling the nuances of the decision text, he recognises the positive aspects of the decision text, but cautions against unbridled optimism.

He also analyses the usefulness of COP meetings and weighs the progress brought in by the conferences.

