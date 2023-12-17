In this episode of GreenShift, M Ramesh delves deep into the much-talked-about UAE Consensus that the COP28 climate talks produced, to separate reality from the hype in the now-famous ‘transition away from fossil fuels’ agreement. Unravelling the nuances of the decision text, he recognises the positive aspects of the decision text, but cautions against unbridled optimism.
He also analyses the usefulness of COP meetings and weighs the progress brought in by the conferences.
Watch the video to learn more.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.