Researchers at the Institute of Advanced Study in Science and Technology (IASST) have developed a novel method for directly synthesising carbon nanotubes on glass substrates at 750oC. This has wide-ranging impacts in the fields of energy research, biomedical and optoelectronics.

Carbon nanotubes (CNTs) find applications in fields such as rechargeable batteries, flexible electronics, aerospace, transparent electrodes, touch screens, supercapacitors and medicine. However, conventional methods of synthesising CNT require high temperatures reaching ~1000o C and metal catalysts such as Fe, Co and Ni. These catalysts pose biocompatibility concerns for potential biomedical applications. And removing these catalysts from CNTs raises up the cost, highlighting the need for cleaner, more sustainable methods of CNT synthesis.

On that note, the IASST researchers have pioneered a novel method for directly synthesising CNTs on glass substrates at a temperature of 750°C. The experiment is performed using a Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapour Deposition Technique (PECVD), where plasma is generated using a specially designed spiral-shaped fused hollow cathode source. This process circumvents the need for elevated temperatures and eliminates the need for a transition metal catalyst. Furthermore, this synthesis is executed under atmospheric pressure, adding commendable cost-effectiveness to its advantages compared to counterparts in the field.

Several factors, including the plasma characteristics, substrate’s composition, temperature and plasma pre-treatment significantly influence the CNT growth. Optimally, the pre-plasma treatment of the glass substrate at an elevated temperature enhances the surface area, exposing a more significant amount of its constituent elements directly to the surface. Of the elements within the glass, Sodium (Na) emerges as the primary catalyst for initiating CNT growth. It has also been observed that the Na present in the CNTs can be easily removed by washing the CNTs with deionised water.

The finding marks a significant stride towards addressing challenges in CNT synthesis and advancing their application in various fields, says a press release.

Here comes Syncubator

Dr Gajendra Singh and Dr Satyasheel Ramesh Pawar and Keshav Verma, a B.Tech Mechanical Engineering student of IIT Mandi have invented a ‘SynCubator’ — a neonatal incubator. The device has been selected for the prestigious ‘Stanford Biodesign Innovators Garage’ programme.

Designed as a multifunctional neonatal incubator, SynCubator offers a unique solution to the challenges faced in transporting and providing critical care to newborns. Unlike traditional incubators, the developed device doubles as both a standalone warmer and an incubator, adaptable to the specific needs of each infant.

According to a press release, the rugged aluminium frame ensures high portability, allowing transportation using the typical 4-wheelers, and it maintains temperature in the range of 35–38oC, maintains relative humidity between 50-70 per cent. It also grants access to all probes available in an adult ambulance and enables continuous video monitoring of the baby through an android or IOS app.

“Utilising a user-friendly mobile application, healthcare providers gain the ability to remotely monitor and adjust critical parameters such as temperature, humidity and oxygen concentration in real-time. Moreover, continuous video monitoring enables both medical professionals and parents to closely observe the newborns’ condition, irrespective of their physical location,” the release says.