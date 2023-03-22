After the successful journey of 4G and 5G, India has secured more than 127 patents on 6G from global institutions, said Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of Railways and Communications and IT.

“Sometime back our Prime Minister gave us a target that 2G/ 3G was a different era in the telecom industry; times have changed and these changed times in 5G we should be one with the world and should be able to stand shoulder to shoulder, and in 6G we should take the lead. Basis this target, all of us as a country – academia, innovators, entrepreneurs — all have worked and the 6G vision was launched today, and I must also share with you that by now about 127 patents for 6G technologies have been obtained by our people,” he told reporters here.

He said even countries like the US wants to have that technology from India.

Speaking at the 17 th India Telecom event, Vaishnaw said India is confidently developing products/ technologies, taking ever bigger challenges.

“This spirit is reflected in sector after sector — defence, steel, railways, renewable energy — every sector India is embarked upon ambitious goals of developing technologies rather than just being a consumer of technologies. That’s one major mindset shift which has happened in the last eight years,” he said.

He said India is a top exporter in software, but now is going to be a leader in exports of hardware, too.

Vaishnaw further said the inauguration of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Area Office and Innovation Centre in India (New Delhi) by the Prime Minister earlier in the day, is an example of how India is stepping ahead in manufacturing space, especially in the telecom equipment manufacturing.

The event brought together Communication Ministers and senior government officials from across the South Asia region, as well as representatives of the ITU, represented by its Secretary General, Doreen Bogdan-Martin.

The discussions converged on the latest developments in the field of telecommunications, with a focus on emerging technologies, regulatory issues, and the role of governments in driving innovation and growth. They also addressed the challenges faced by the telecommunication sector.

The conclave concluded with a commitment to promote a more inclusive and sustainable digital future and to collaborate on a range of issues, including 5G, cybersecurity, and the use of digital technologies for social and economic development.

“By providing a platform for academic research, industry, and startups, the 6G Test Bed can pave the way for the development of skilled and innovative workforce. It will be interesting to see how this initiative progresses and contributes to the advancement of the 6G ecosystem,” said Arvind Bali, CEO, Telecom Sector Skill Council.

