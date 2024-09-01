From the Western Ghats to the Eastern Himalayas, ecologists have been conducting long-term ecological monitoring (LTEM) studies for decades. Now a group of nine researchers from Nature Conservation Foundation, TIFR and Indian Institute of Forest Management have conducted an investigation into how helpful these studies have been and what challenges they face.

They looked into 272 ongoing efforts to monitor India’s ecosystems. These vital projects, however, face significant challenges, from lack of funding to bureaucratic hurdles, impacting our ability to understand and protect India’s biodiversity.

LTEM has been a key component of ecological research worldwide since the mid-1800s, providing important insights into climate change impacts and raising public awareness about environmental issues and the importance of biodiversity. This awareness has contributed to the development of policies aimed at protecting ecosystems and mitigating the impacts of human activities on the environment.

For instance, the Hubbard Brook Experimental Forest in New Hampshire has some of the longest running ecological investigations. Scientists at this research site discovered the widespread presence of acid rain and its effects on soil mineral changes. Academic work led to legislative change in 1990 with the US Congress amending their 1970 Clean Air Act. Another example is the bird and butterfly monitoring efforts in the UK starting from the mid-1900s which have expanded into broader population monitoring programmes in Europe and North America. These monitoring programmes subsequently led to the early insights into biological impacts of climate 100 change, including poleward movement of populations and changes in breeding times. They also 101 continue to provide insights into long-term decline of insect and bird populations on the whole and 102 endangered and endemic species in particular.

Beyond the peaks

LTEM in India, which began in the mid-1900s, now covers 77 unique subjects, crucial for tracking trends and informing conservation. However, researchers face short-term funding cycles and uneven site distribution. The Western Ghats and Eastern Himalayas are well-studied, focusing on forest vegetation and large mammals, while grasslands, deserts, wetlands, and species like macro fungi, amphibians, and reptiles are often neglected. Expanding research to include these overlooked areas and species could provide valuable insights for ecosystem management.

Despite difficulties, LTEM efforts in India has have produced valuable data. The monitoring of Asiatic lions in Gir National Park has provided important data on population dynamics, habitat use, and conservation needs of this endangered species. The project has informed habitat management strategies, identified human-wildlife conflict areas, assessed genetic diversity and guided conservation policy decisions. More than 60% of LTEM projects were involved in creating management plans and policies for state forest departments.

This study highlights the need to expand the scope of LTEM in India. The authors recommend focusing on underrepresented ecosystems, neglected species groups, and overlooked response variables. India has also not had LTEM studies that look into substrates such as water and soil, or ecological processes like decomposition and carbon efflux.

To strengthen these initiatives, the study recommends better funding timelines and streamlined permit processes. They also underline the need for a national collaborative network. This network could facilitate addressing gaps, support data sharing, and integrate with other disciplines which could result in efficient utilisation of LTEM data for conservation policies.

(The writer is based in Guwahati)