Publicis Commerce India has launched a digital growth marketing playbook in conjunction with Amazon Ads. It identifies challenges such as rising competition, technological disruptions, uncertain demand, and rising costs, and suggests provides directions for growth marketing. It traces the digital advertising industry’s shift from customer engagement to customer experience, to factoring in both conversion and retention, the need to focus beyond return on advertising spends (ROAS), and the significance of customer lifetime value, share of branded searches and new-to-brand customers.

It pinpoints three levers for business growth: Reaching new audiences by leveraging key events; new launches and value-added customer experiences to improve revenue; building brand loyalty and retaining customers for sustainable growth.