Fans changing the game

With the growth of connected devices, 40.7 per cent of global sports fans now stream live sports through digital platforms, says Nielsen in its 2022 Global Sports Marketing Report. With more viewers tuning in online, there has been an uptick in over-the-top (OTT) media rights which includes a 19 per cent jump for the top European football leagues over the last two years at the local level, and a 31 per cent increase forecasted for the men’s tennis ATP Tour through 2023.

Nielsen estimates there was a 146 per cent year over year rise in unbundled sponsorship investment in women’s sports (UEFA, FIFA, World Rugby) compared to a 27 per cent rise in 2020. With more women’s sports being televised, there are now increased sponsorship opportunities specific to women’s sport, which means that many brands are effectively reaching consumers that weren’t previously reached through sponsorships in men’s sport.