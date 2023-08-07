Dentsu Creative India has announced the appointment of Manzoor Alam as Executive Creative Director (ECD). Manzoor will spearhead teams working on brands like Honda Cars, Max Healthcare, Catch Spices, Royal Stag, 100 Pipers, Herbalife, Hamdard and Carlsberg, to name a few from the agency’s Gurgaon office. In his 20-year career, Manzoor has had stints at agencies such as McCann and Rediffusion. Most recently, he served at Lowe Lintas, where he worked on some of Google’s flagship products like Google Search, Google Photos, Google Assistant, Google My Business, and Google Voice. In addition, Manzoor also made significant contributions to other brands, including OLX, HP, Maruti Suzuki and GoDaddy.

