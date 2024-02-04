Sharad Gupta, former Vice President and Lead-Corporate Communications at Escorts Kubota Ltd, has unveiled his new venture, WNN - WHY NOT NOW, a brand advisory firm dedicated to transforming the landscape of marketing and strategic brand development.

Gupta who has had a long corporate career spanning Escorts Kubota, Tata Infomedia, Xerox India, Wunderman, Solutions and 141 Worldwide as well as serving as the Ex Co-Chair of CII Regional Start-up Council has positioned the Gurgaon-based WNN to address the needs of start-ups, SMEs and Unicorns. Gupta says that strategic, cost-effective branding can empower these businesses.

On the health plank

Life insurance firm Bajaj Allianz Life is organising the fourth edition of its fitness initiative Plankathon 2024. The edition, themed as #PlankForAces seeks to express gratitude towards the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) which propelled India to the moon and achieved success with the Solar Mission, Aditya L1. The initiative will culminate in an on-ground event in Bengaluru’s Sri Kanteerava Outdoor Stadium on February 11. As a countdown to the event, it encourages individuals to share their planking videos with the #PlankForAces, creating a collective gesture of gratitude for ISRO’s stellar contributions to space exploration.