Nuggets: Festival twinklers

Will the festival season bring some cheer to brands battling slowdown blues? Although Onam and Ganesh Chaturthi sales have reportedly been nothing to write home about, marketers and advertisers are hoping that the tide turns with Dussehra and Diwali.

Going by the promotions of e-commerce giants — Amazon for its The Great Indian Festival that kicks off on September 29 and Flipkart for its Big Billion Days sale starting on the same day — things are hotting up. While Amazon has sent out three trucks with over 600 products covering 6,000 km and halting at 13 cities to engage with customers, Flipkart has unleashed a star-studded campaign featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt and Virat Kohli, among others.

Sparklers from CaratLane

Jewellery brands are bringing forth special festival season collections. Omni-channel jeweler CaratLane has launched a new edition, Ombré, crafted in natural sapphires. The collection comprises earrings, necklaces, pendants, and bracelets with designs inspired by the soothing blue shades of waves and the enchanting pink of the evening sky. Crafted in 18 KT gold, Ombré collection is available starting from ₹17,500.