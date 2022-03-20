Luxury villa rental platform Vista Rooms has rebranded itself as StayVista. The evolution into a refreshed avatar mirrors the rising standards within the luxury travel and group stay category. The company says that the expectations of service and stay of Indian vacationers have increased, whether for leisure, work, wellness, or celebratory stays. The StayVista rebrand aims to cater to this changing market dynamic, with a comprehensive upgrade of user experience and brand identity. The company has revamped all touchpoints to better manifest the brand spirit, including the website and social media. In addition, it is personalising stay experiences to guest needs with curated in-room setups, branded toiletries, new staff uniforms, and tailored stay events. No longer are state- of-the-art amenities enough for consumers — they want something more holistic and personal.

The new Indian consumer

Market intelligence firm in its new report Indian Consumer 2022 has shared key trends based on consumer preferences and expectations from brands. On food and drink, it says that the growing awareness about the importance of complete nutrition and the role of macronutrients has got Indian consumers to watch their intake. Between November 2018 and October 2021, there has been a 25 per cent increase in various food and drink product launches with high-protein claims.

Further, the plant-based claims among high-/added-protein food and drink launches in India continue to emerge, albeit a small base of 1.5 per cent. This is therefore an opportune time to highlight plant-based protein in India.

However, preconceived notions over taste and experience remain the biggest barrier for plant-based meat with more than half of Indian consumers (55 per cent) agreeing that vegetarian meat substitutes do not appeal to them.