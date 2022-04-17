On the campaign trail

In IPL season, it’s usually cricket themes that dominate campaigns, but Bollywood power couple Ranbir-Alia’s marriage provided some stiff competition. We saw some superb moment marketing around the power couple’s wedding

Food and friends

Swiggy has been scoring well at the IPL every season and this season too it has delivered an effective campaign. Born out of the insight that friends, family and food, these complete the experience of watching the cricket league, Swiggy has swung in with the line “match kiske saath dekhoge”? It has put out 18 relatable, entertaining, slice-of-life stories, all transpiring in front of the TV screen that highlight how Swiggy, with both Instamart and food delivery, will make the match-viewing ritual more enjoyable.

Acing it the Swiss way

Get tennis world’s most loved champion, throw in a popular Hollywood star, some spectacular scenery and pack in some wryly humorous lines and you have a winning campaign. The idea is that nobody overshadows the Grand Tour of Switzerland — not even Roger Federer or Anne Hathaway — is depicted in an amusing way. The film begins with wonderful images of the Grand tour of Switzerland and then suddenly cuts into an editing studio where an irritated Federer and Hathaway ask where they figure. Only wide shots have been used and the celebs look like ants.

Wedding in the bag

Capitalising on the ongoing wedding season, VIP Bags has launched a campaign titled “wedding favourites 2022”. The film features Vani Kapoor as the bride and highlights the expectations set on women as they embark on their new lives post wedding. In the midst of all the inevitable lines of “getting good news soon”, an elderly man steps up and gifts the couple suitcases saying there’s time enough to meet expectations and the present is to travel and enjoy.

Moment marketing

Condom brands used kink and wit to share the spotlight with Ranbir-Alia’s wedding. Both Durex and Manforce were ready with humourous campaigns that had everyone chuckling. While Durex sent a cheeky congratulatory note to the couple - “Dear Ranbir and Alia, mehfil mein tere, hum naa rahein jo, FUN toh nahi hai,” referencing Channa Mereya, a song from Ranbir Kapoor’s film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Manforce condoms leveraged the marriage with a one liner - "We don’t attend weddings – we increase the fun later.”