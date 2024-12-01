Cosmetics brand Swiss Beauty’s campaign #SajDhajKe celebrates the new-age bride who confidently takes charge of her big day — from directing decorators, helping her friends with makeup and juggling professional calls, even as she steals moments of laughter with her family. But that ‘shaadi wali feeling’ is missing until the Swiss Beauty makeup is applied and she sees herself in the mirror as a glowing bride.

The India edit

Beauty brand The Body Shop’s new campaign celebrates its first-ever India-inspired collection. Anchored by the tagline ‘Only in India, for You’, the campaign is a visually captivating video that uses a lateral sliding frame structure to artfully bring ‘The India Edit’s’ four curated collections. The brand’s commitment to inclusivity shines through the cast, which features models from diverse backgrounds and identities.

Unlocking a new world

Godrej Enterprises Group has unveiled a refreshed brand identity aimed at unlocking new worlds for customers. The new brand film features children playing and starts with a call out to the first product of the group — the iconic springless lock. The refreshed brand identity introduces a striking purple while retaining the cursive logo, reminiscent of founder Pirojsha Godrej’s signature. The campaign celebrates the spirit of curiosity, creative problem solving, and a never-say-die attitude best demonstrated by children.

Be someone’s ‘we’

Telecom network Vi’s latest ‘Be Someone’s We’ campaign highlights the telco’s promise to deliver robust, high-speed connectivity from anywhere, bolstered by the addition of 100 towers every hour. The campaign shows how, in a bustling underground metro, a young girl orchestrates an impromptu birthday celebration for her sister over a video call. As fellow passengers join in to wish, the birthday girl feels cherished.

Artificial magic

Coca-Cola’s holiday season ad, which shows AI-generated Christmas scenes, has faced ridicule and backlash. Where’s the real magic, queried customers, frowning at the AI-simulated scenes.