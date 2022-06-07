3F to invest ₹123 cr to set up chocolate facility in Hyderabad

Meta4 to produce EVs, batteries in Telangana

3F Industries, which manufactures a range of food fats, will set up an ‘export quality’ chocolate and bakery products facility in Hyderabad. The company will invest ₹123 crore to develop the facility coming up at the Banda Timmapur Food Processing Industrial Area, according to Omprakash Goenka, Director of 3F Industries.

Mankind Consumer Healthcare Private limited, a pharma and consumer products company, will set up a pet food manufacturing plant in Telangana by investing Rs 159 crore. The plant will tap the locally available raw material, including rice, maize, meat and fish waste, the Telangana Industries Department said.

Ravi Foods Private Limited, a leading bakery and confectionery player, will expand its operations at Kothur in Telangana with an investment of ₹115 crore.

UAE-based Meta4 will take up smart green mobility initiatives in India by setting up its own electric vehicle company. It will make the investments through its sister concern Voltly Energy.

“Meta4 aims to bring quality driven EVs to the Indian market in line with the Fame2 approvals set by the Indian Government,” it said.

“Voltly Energy will set up its own manufacturing plant for production of the e-vehicles, batteries and charging stations. Meta4 also plans to integrate the EV’s with its own telematics software that provides real-time data to users for easier commute,” it said.