The American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME) has picked seven startups as the regional finalists for the 2023 ASME Innovation Showcase (ISHOW) which is scheduled to be held in Chennai on April 24.

Three out of the seven regional winners will be selected to join the 2024 ASME ISHOW cohort, scheduled to be held a day later.

The ISHOW India finalists, whose innovations provide affordable, sustainable hardware technology solutions to agricultural, building, energy, healthcare, and transportation challenges, will compete for a share of $30,000 in grant awards and technical support to help them with go-to market strategies.

The short-listed regional finalists include Adiabatic Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (Maharashtra) for its ‘Intelligent Battery Tech for Electric Vehicles’ – a battery technology for mass mobility applications.

The other finalists are BluPower (West Bengal), CarbonCraft (Karnataka), Jarsh (Telangana), Periwinkle Labs Pvt. Ltd. (Karnataka), Saptkrishi Scientific (Bihar), and Zodhya (Telangana).

The 2024 ISHOW cohort will be invited to the annual ISHOW Bootcamp in the winter to receive an extensive and customised design and engineering review by experts curated to guide them as they scale to market.

“Through the vision and creativity of these talented entrepreneurs and the guidance of expert mentors, ASME ISHOW and IDEA LAB are transforming ground breaking ideas into market-ready products that improve lives,” ASME Executive Director and CEO Tom Costabile said in a statement on Monday.