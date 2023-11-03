A.M Naik, Chairman Emeritus of Larsen and Toubro, on Friday emphasised the crucial elements of devotion, passion, commitment, and convention that set exceptional leaders apart from the rest.

“A leader’s devotion hinges on passion, and passion thrives on convention. While many possess a vision, only a select few ascend to the summit, and that’s where commitment becomes indispensable. A leader also requires a role model and a proficient trainer to reach the pinnacle of success,” Naik said while speaking at the ‘Gatekeepers of Governance’ Summit, organised by Excellence Enablers.

According to Naik, a leader’s distinctiveness is forged by an ingrained value system, a provider’s mentality, and a dedication to the betterment of others, particularly those in need. “These principles must come from within and cannot be externally influenced,” he insisted.

Corporate governance

Adding to the discourse, Ashishkumar Chauhan, the Managing Director and CEO of National Stock Exchange (NSE), provided insights into the evolving landscape of corporate governance in the era of globalisation. He noted, “When I first entered this industry, obtaining an annual report of a company was a formidable task. We have traversed a considerable distance since then, with today’s information readily accessible at our fingertips. Real-time data is now available to the public.”

Chauhan disclosed NSE’s forthcoming plans to unveil an upgraded website and features, offering users a treasure trove of information, including a company’s GST compliance status, ongoing legal disputes, and the challenges faced by its Board. He emphasised, “Our bureaucrats have transformed into technocrats; we are gradually bridging the divide between expectations and reality.” Chauhan also stressed the potential for an improved audit committee by addressing information asymmetry, power imbalances, and internal conflicts within a company.

The summit, marked by insightful addresses from industry leaders, illuminated the critical components of effective corporate governance. The speakers focused on how leadership guided by unwavering values, transparency, and a commitment to the greater good paves the way for a stronger and more resilient corporate landscape.

