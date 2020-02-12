ABB India strengthens its presence in traction business and oil exploration, wins orders worth ₹ 191 crore

Clean facts about sustainability
ABB India has won two significant orders to supply traction equipment to Chittaranjan Locomotive Works (CLW), the manufacturing unit of Indian Railways, and industrial drives to Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Limited (MEIL) in their oil drilling segment.
Both these components will be produced at ABB’s Nelamangala facility in Bengaluru, in line with its commitment to the ‘Make in India’ initiative. The facility includes one of the largest factories for locomotive applications and one of the four global shop-floors for medium voltage drives located in Southern India.
“ABB technology is always striving to drive sustainable and meaningful progress for the future. We feel privileged to continue contributing towards sustainable transportation with our best-in-class solutions for electrification of the Indian rail network,” said Sanjeev Sharma, Managing Director, ABB India.
“Our commitment to energy efficiency also reflects in our offerings for the energy sector. ABB’s industrial drives range has been designed to achieve superior energy efficiency and enhance productivity of drilling activities during exploration, thus reinforcing the nation’s energy security journey,” he added.
ABB will supply industrial drives worth Rs 68 crore to Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Limited (MEIL), an infrastructure company, which recently announced its venture into the oil drilling segment. The ABB ACS 880 industrial drives selected for the project offer an energy efficient means of motor control that will help to significantly cut carbon emissions. These drives also offer safety features and help maximise output across various applications. The series consists of single-drives, multi-drives and drive modules in a wide power and voltage range that will cater to the needs of 27 oil rigs of varying capacities across the country.
In addition to industrial drives, ABB India will also supply traction equipment worth ₹ 123 crore to Chittaranjan Locomotive Works, the manufacturing unit of the Indian Railways. The state-of-the-art traction converters will help improve the rail operator’s efficiency, thereby supporting sustainable transportation in India. ABB solutions have been improving energy efficiency of the Indian energy sector from natural gas to renewable energy. In 2019, ABB India won an order from the Indian Railways to supply traction converters worth ₹270 crore.
ABB, a technology leader, is helping drive the digital transformation of industries. With a history of innovation spanning more than 130 years, ABB has four customer-focussed, global businesses: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, and Robotics & Discrete Automation. ABB’s Power Grids business will be divested to Hitachi in 2020. It operates in more than 100 countries and has about 144,000 employees.
How India can move towards a low-carbon steel sector
Water-stressed regions now have a viable solution at hand
The government has finally moved the meter that could push the sector towards viability, says M Ramesh
The scheme, proposed in the Budget, could save you time and money once implemented; we take you through the ...
It’s important to have the right asset allocation mix based on your risk profile and financial objectives
Since our last buy call in April 2019, the stock of gas importer and regasifier Petronet LNG has gained about ...
On April 1, four years back, piqued by the incessant jokes in the village at his expense, Bandu Barve decided ...
The tag line said ‘Go IndiGo’ and the Indian air traveller heartily obliged, making the low-cost airline with ...
On February 8, 1971, the NASDAQ stock market index opened for the first time. This quiz is all about stocks ...
Arriving in Mumbai’s international terminal I am reminded of the city’s specialness. The art at the airport, ...
The Oscar-winning film is a heartbreaking tale fuelled by the universal tragedy of class inequality
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Carmesi’s Insta campaignBiodegradable sanitary napkin brand Carmesi has just launched an awareness campaign, ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...
Dispute settlement schemes are expected to clear the litigation backlog and ramp up revenues
Neither the Union Budget nor Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s subsequent assertion about there being no cause ...
Two years have gone by since the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in India. But with reports ...