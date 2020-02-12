ABB India strengthens its presence in traction business and oil exploration, wins orders worth ₹ 191 crore

ABB India has won two significant orders to supply traction equipment to Chittaranjan Locomotive Works (CLW), the manufacturing unit of Indian Railways, and industrial drives to Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Limited (MEIL) in their oil drilling segment.

Both these components will be produced at ABB’s Nelamangala facility in Bengaluru, in line with its commitment to the ‘Make in India’ initiative. The facility includes one of the largest factories for locomotive applications and one of the four global shop-floors for medium voltage drives located in Southern India.

“ABB technology is always striving to drive sustainable and meaningful progress for the future. We feel privileged to continue contributing towards sustainable transportation with our best-in-class solutions for electrification of the Indian rail network,” said Sanjeev Sharma, Managing Director, ABB India.

“Our commitment to energy efficiency also reflects in our offerings for the energy sector. ABB’s industrial drives range has been designed to achieve superior energy efficiency and enhance productivity of drilling activities during exploration, thus reinforcing the nation’s energy security journey,” he added.

ABB will supply industrial drives worth Rs 68 crore to Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Limited (MEIL), an infrastructure company, which recently announced its venture into the oil drilling segment. The ABB ACS 880 industrial drives selected for the project offer an energy efficient means of motor control that will help to significantly cut carbon emissions. These drives also offer safety features and help maximise output across various applications. The series consists of single-drives, multi-drives and drive modules in a wide power and voltage range that will cater to the needs of 27 oil rigs of varying capacities across the country.

In addition to industrial drives, ABB India will also supply traction equipment worth ₹ 123 crore to Chittaranjan Locomotive Works, the manufacturing unit of the Indian Railways. The state-of-the-art traction converters will help improve the rail operator’s efficiency, thereby supporting sustainable transportation in India. ABB solutions have been improving energy efficiency of the Indian energy sector from natural gas to renewable energy. In 2019, ABB India won an order from the Indian Railways to supply traction converters worth ₹270 crore.

ABB, a technology leader, is helping drive the digital transformation of industries. With a history of innovation spanning more than 130 years, ABB has four customer-focussed, global businesses: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, and Robotics & Discrete Automation. ABB’s Power Grids business will be divested to Hitachi in 2020. It operates in more than 100 countries and has about 144,000 employees.