Use of air-conditioners (ACs) doubled this summer as compared to a few years ago, a survey has found. White goods maker Godrej Appliances partnered with Twentify India and surveyed air-conditioner usage patterns in Indian households.

According to the survey, 50 per cent of respondents reported that the usage this summer doubled while almost 90 per cent of respondents stated usage was at least 1.5 times more.

Two-thirds of the respondents stated that the number of ACs installed in their houses has gone up in the last two years meanwhile 90 per cent of respondents stated that their energy bills have increased rapidly over the last few years with summers accounting for the highest proportion.

Energy bills

In the survey, 52 per cent of respondents stated that the energy bill during summer was almost double their average bill.

“AC Industry as a whole has grown by 1.5 times in India this year as compared to last summer. We have witnessed almost 2X growth ourselves. While this is good news for the appliance industry, we need to reflect on what it means for the environment, the energy demands in coming times and the impact on household expenses. This survey underscores the urgent need for the adoption of higher star-rated ACs to lower energy consumption, given that a five-star 1.5 Tr AC saves up to 25 per cent energy compared to a 3-star AC. Godrej Appliances stays committed to meeting the growing demand for high-quality cooling solutions in India but at the same time, also recognises the need to do so in an environment-friendly sustainable manner,” said Kamal Nandi, Business Head and Executive Vice President, Godrej Appliances, part of Godrej & Boyce.

Of consumers surveyed, 86 per cent claimed that they are trying to take steps to manage rising energy bills – ranging from the family sleeping in the same room to switching the AC off in a few hours to using energy saving modes in the AC.

AC service

According to the survey, 65 per cent of consumers using one AC reported that it had not been serviced in the last year or longer while 26 per cent of respondents resort to servicing their ACs only when there is a problem

“The survey identified significant gaps in the AC maintenance practice among consumers. At Godrej Appliances, we strongly advocate for regular maintenance and servicing of air conditioners, as this can greatly enhance their performance and longevity, leading to reduced energy consumption,” added Kamal Nandi.