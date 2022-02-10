ACC bags limestone mine in Karnataka

ACC, one of the leading cement companies, has bagged the limestone block at Kannur in Wadi, Karnataka.

The company participated in an e-auction conducted by the Department of Mines and Geology Government of Karnataka for the limestone block at Wadi, Kalburgi district.

Limestone block

Karnataka government has declared ACC as the successful bidder for the limestone block.

Through this mining block, the company has secured estimated limestone resources in excess of 250 million tonnes. This limestone block is in close proximity to the company’s existing Wadi cement plant, it said.