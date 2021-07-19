ACC net more than doubles in June quarter on higher output

Ports hit as cargo growth declines
Leading cement company ACC’s net profit more than doubled in the June quarter to ₹569 crore, against ₹271 crore logged in the same period last year, largely due to higher production and better realisations.
Sales were up 51 per cent at ₹3,810 crore (₹2,520 crore) in the quarter under review while volume increased to 6.84 million tonnes (4.76 mt).
Ebitda was higher at ₹869 crore (₹525 crore). Net sales realisation was up two per cent at ₹5,153 a tonne (₹5,050 a tonne).
Raw material cost was up 37 per cent at ₹543 a tonne (₹397 a tonne) while power and fuel expenses were up 27 per cent at ₹1,183 a tonne (₹932). Freight cost increased five per cent to ₹1,278 (₹1,220) a tonne.
Sridhar Balakrishnan, Managing Director and CEO, ACC, said the company has managed to post better performance with a strong focus on supply chain efficiencies and cost optimisation.
Waste Heat Recovery System projects at various sites are progressing well and the large cement capacity expansion project at Ametha in Madhya Pradesh has commenced.
The company will focus on new product developments to launch green, value-added and innovative products, he said.
