Companies

ACC net more than doubles in June quarter on higher output

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on July 19, 2021

Sridhar Balakrishnan, Managing Director and CEO   -  KSL

Strong focus on supply chain efficiencies, cost optimisation boost performance

Leading cement company ACC’s net profit more than doubled in the June quarter to ₹569 crore, against ₹271 crore logged in the same period last year, largely due to higher production and better realisations.

Sales were up 51 per cent at ₹3,810 crore (₹2,520 crore) in the quarter under review while volume increased to 6.84 million tonnes (4.76 mt).

Ebitda was higher at ₹869 crore (₹525 crore). Net sales realisation was up two per cent at ₹5,153 a tonne (₹5,050 a tonne).

Raw material cost was up 37 per cent at ₹543 a tonne (₹397 a tonne) while power and fuel expenses were up 27 per cent at ₹1,183 a tonne (₹932). Freight cost increased five per cent to ₹1,278 (₹1,220) a tonne.

Sridhar Balakrishnan, Managing Director and CEO, ACC, said the company has managed to post better performance with a strong focus on supply chain efficiencies and cost optimisation.

Waste Heat Recovery System projects at various sites are progressing well and the large cement capacity expansion project at Ametha in Madhya Pradesh has commenced.

The company will focus on new product developments to launch green, value-added and innovative products, he said.

Published on July 19, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.