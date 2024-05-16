Acer Group, an IT and technology solutions company, announced its entrance into the consumer electronics market with the launch of Acerpure brand in India. The company claims to offer an array of consumer electronics and home appliances tailored to the requirements of Indian consumers.

Acerpure, whose target revenue is $100 million within the next 1.5 years, is set to produce consumer appliances under five categories namely Pure Vision (TVs), Pure Breath (air purifiers), Pure Water (water purifiers), Pure Comfort (air circulator fans), and Pure Feel (vacuum cleaners).

Acerpure TV

Acerpure’s flagship product, The Acerpure TV, has been launched in 4 sizes - 32, 43, 55, and 65 inches. Acerpure TVs claim to be powered by Dolby Atmos. It is also said to have a thin bezel design with multiple connectivity options, and a powerful processor. The future roadmap includes OLED TV, Mini LED TV and Gaming TV.

The company also announced a Make-In-India partnership between Acerpure and Dixon Technologies, an Indian electronics manufacturer, wherein Dixon will undertake the manufacturing of Acerpure products in its facilities, starting with the TVs. Dixon has already manufactured over 200K+ acer laptops till date. This partnership would supposedly uphold quality standards while improving India’s economic advancement.

Harish Kohli, President, & Managing Director of Acer India, said, “As we embark on this transformative journey with Acerpure’s debut in India, we are exhilarated by the opportunity to contribute to the nation’s burgeoning consumer electronics market. This milestone signifies our unwavering dedication to innovation and our heartfelt commitment to the vibrant Indian consumer electronics landscape. Through this collaboration with Dixon Technologies, we are poised to usher in a wave of locally manufactured products, aligning seamlessly with the Make in India initiative. This partnership embodies our shared vision of fostering economic growth and technological advancement within the nation. Together, we look forward to crafting cutting-edge solutions that resonate with the diverse needs and aspirations of Indian consumers, empowering them to embrace a brighter, technologically enriched future.”

Acerpure Air Purifiers start from ₹9,990, and Acerpure Cozy Air Circulator Fan starts from ₹7,490. Both are available for purchase from the Acer Online Store, Acer Exclusive stores, and other online e-commerce platforms. Acerpure TVs, Water purifier, vacuum cleaner, and personal care products will be available in the market in the coming months.

(Reported by bl intern Nivasini Azagappan)