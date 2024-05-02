Adani Enterprises’ airport arm has witnessed an 111 per cent increase in PBT in Q4 of FY24 at ₹29 crore as against a loss of ₹275 crore in the same quarter last fiscal. The airport segment, also reduced its yearly losses in FY24 to ₹64 crore (₹538 crore). The airports arm has witnessed a 19 per cent growth in air passenger traffic through its six operational airports out of seven airports.

The revenue for the segment in Q4 FY24 is ₹2,156.39 crore (₹1,696.81 crore). Overall, for the fiscal, the airport segment’s revenue rose to ₹7,905.11 crore (₹5,951.21 crore).

“The emerging core infra businesses comprising ANIL Ecosystem, Airports and Roads are making significant strides in their operational performance. The contribution of these businesses to the overall EBIDTA has consistently increased to 45 per cent for FY24 (40 per cent),” the company said on Thursday. The Airports EBIDTA grew 45 per cent to ₹2,437 crore.

Seven airports

Adani Airports has seven airports including Mumbai, Navi Mumbai (under construction), Ahmedabad, Thiruvananthapuram, Jaipur, Lucknow, Guwahati and Mangaluru. Giving an update on the completion of the Navi Mumbai airport, the company said, “Project on schedule”. The company plans to inaugurate the airport by 2024.

Currently, the seven operational airports serve 23 per cent of total air passenger base of the country, it said. Jaipur airport carries 5.5 million passengers, Ahmedabad handles 11.7 million, Lucknow - 6.2 million passengers, Guwahati has the capacity to handle six million passengers and Thiruvananthapuram can handle 4.4 million passengers.

In the current quarter, air passenger traffic increased 19 per cent to 88.6 million, the company said in its release. Mumbai airport continues to contribute the highest passenger traffic at 13.9 million passengers in Q4FY24 (12.7 million passengers), followed by Ahmedabad airport, which handled 3.1 million passengers in the quarter (three million).

During the quarter, 10 new routes, seven new airlines and 18 new flights were added. The company also said that Adani Airports inaugurated Phase I of integrated terminal 3 of Lucknow Airport. Phase I of the terminal can cater to eight million passengers per annum with elevated pathways separating the arrival and departure flows.