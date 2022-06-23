Adani family commits ₹60,000 cr to charity in health, education, skill development

Ahmedabad, June 23 Billionaire industrialist Gautam Adani and the Adani family have pledged ₹60,000 crore to charity in the areas of healthcare, education, and skill development. The donation will be administered by the family’s charity organisation, Adani Foundation, a statement said on Thursday.

“On the year of the centenary birth anniversary of Gautam Adani’s father, Shri Shantilal Adani, and Gautam Adani’s own 60th birthday, the Adani Family has committed a donation of ₹60,000 crore to a range of social causes. This corpus will be administered by the Adani Foundation,” a statement from the Adani family said, underlining the need to address shortfalls in the areas of healthcare, education, and skill development to realise “Atmanirbhar Bharat.’ (Self-reliant India).

‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ is a call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure growth for India by utilising the available resources within the country.

“In addition to being the 100th birth anniversary of my inspiring father, this year also happens to be the year of my 60th birthday and, therefore, the family decided to contribute ₹60,000 crores towards charitable activities related to healthcare, education, and skill development, especially in the rural regions of our nation,” said Gautam Adani, Chairman, Adani Group.

“This contribution from the Adani family intends to draw upon some of the brightest minds that have a passion to make a difference in the Adani Foundation’s journey to do more towards fulfilling our ‘Growth with Goodness’ philosophy, “ he said.

Noted industrialist and philanthropist, Azim Premji, Chairman of the Azim Premji Foundation and Founder Chairman of Wipro Ltd., lauded the Adani family’s charity decision. ”Gautam Adani and his family’s commitment towards philanthropy should set an example that we can all try to live Mahatma Gandhi’s principle of Trusteeship of Wealth at the peak of our business success and need not wait for our sunset years.”

Calling for a united effort to address the challenges India faces and the opportunities it possesses, Premji said, “the challenges and possibilities of our country demand that we work together as one, cutting across all divides of wealth, region, religion, caste, and more.”

The Adani Foundation, through its variety of activities, currently covers 3.7 million people in 2,409 villages across 16 states in India.