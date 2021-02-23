Adani forms JV with EdgeConneX to develop data centres

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Adani Group's flagship arm Adani Enterprises has inked a joint venture agreement with US-based EdgeConneX to develop data centres in India.
The 50:50 joint venture -AdaniConnex - will focus on building network of hyperscale data centres across India ,starting with markets in Chennai, Navi Mumbai, Noida, Vizag and Hyderabad.
"Development and construction at these sites have already begun," the company informed in an announcement Tuesday.
AdaniConneX will also develop a portfolio of Edge data centres strategically located throughout India that will support the need for more proximate capacity. These Edge sites are designed and planned to easily scale with demand and become full scale data centre campuses, the company said. adding that these pan-India data centres will largely by powered by renewable energy.
Commenting on the development, Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, said, "India currently has one of the world's largest data subscriber population and to address the need for a reliable infrastructure to support, cloud, content, network, IoT, 5G, AI and enterprise requirements, data centres are fundamental infrastructure need of a nation... EdgeConneX's domain expertise and cutting-edge technology in the data centre business, we have been very impressed with the agility they bring to the joint venture."
EdgeConneX is a leading technology-driven global data centre provider with 50 facilities in over 30 markets globally.
"In Adani, we have the ideal partner in India," said Randy Brouckman, CEO of EdgeConneX.
"They possess the necessary capabilities and unique expertise in India required to build out critical digital infrastructure that can best support our customers across the entire country. We look for ward to investing in the digital economy of India and meeting our customers' needs throughout the region in collaboration with Adani," said Brouckman.
The partnership will leverage Adani's expertise in full-stack energy management, renewable power and real estate development, as well as its expertise in building and managing large infrastructure projects throughout India.
Adani Enterprises shares gained over 2 per cent in opening trades Tuesday at ₹ 826 on BSE.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
With initial public offerings galore, we give you a cheat sheet to score some good grades
₹1548 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1535152015601575 Fresh long positions can be initiated with a stiff ...
The key indices have retreated from theirs record levels; downside pressure could continue
Biggest risk in selling funds in a rising scenario is exiting early and missing out on further gains
After facing severe droughts for several years, farmers in western Maharashtra have turned the corner through ...
Padma Shri awardee Ramachandra Pulavar — the 12th generation exponent of Tholpavakoothu in his family — on ...
Against considerable odds, Drishyam 2 delivers a story that’s just as good as — if not better than — the ...
Studies have shown that dance exercises may help people cope with chronic lung problems
Its name is the starting point of a brand’s journey and can make a big difference in the success sweepstakes
Sober spirits are the in thing
A peek into where ad spends went last year and where they are headed tomorrow
Can Swiggy Instamart disrupt the ecommerce groceries space, currently ruled by the Amazons and Big Baskets? ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...