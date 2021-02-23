Adani forms JV with EdgeConneX to develop data centres

Adani Group's flagship arm Adani Enterprises has inked a joint venture agreement with US-based EdgeConneX to develop data centres in India.

The 50:50 joint venture -AdaniConnex - will focus on building network of hyperscale data centres across India ,starting with markets in Chennai, Navi Mumbai, Noida, Vizag and Hyderabad.

"Development and construction at these sites have already begun," the company informed in an announcement Tuesday.

AdaniConneX will also develop a portfolio of Edge data centres strategically located throughout India that will support the need for more proximate capacity. These Edge sites are designed and planned to easily scale with demand and become full scale data centre campuses, the company said. adding that these pan-India data centres will largely by powered by renewable energy.

Commenting on the development, Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, said, "India currently has one of the world's largest data subscriber population and to address the need for a reliable infrastructure to support, cloud, content, network, IoT, 5G, AI and enterprise requirements, data centres are fundamental infrastructure need of a nation... EdgeConneX's domain expertise and cutting-edge technology in the data centre business, we have been very impressed with the agility they bring to the joint venture."

EdgeConneX is a leading technology-driven global data centre provider with 50 facilities in over 30 markets globally.

"In Adani, we have the ideal partner in India," said Randy Brouckman, CEO of EdgeConneX.

"They possess the necessary capabilities and unique expertise in India required to build out critical digital infrastructure that can best support our customers across the entire country. We look for ward to investing in the digital economy of India and meeting our customers' needs throughout the region in collaboration with Adani," said Brouckman.

The partnership will leverage Adani's expertise in full-stack energy management, renewable power and real estate development, as well as its expertise in building and managing large infrastructure projects throughout India.

Adani Enterprises shares gained over 2 per cent in opening trades Tuesday at ₹ 826 on BSE.