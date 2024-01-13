Adani Enterprises’ subsidiary has received an order from Solar Energy Corporation of India to set up electrolyser manufacturing capacity under the Production Linked Incentive Scheme for green hydrogen.

It has to set up an annual capacity of 198.5 megawatt under the Strategic Interventions for Green Hydrogen Transition Scheme.

The facility has to be set up within a period of 30 months from the date of the order letter and the maximum incentive that will be allocated over five years from the commissioning date would be ₹293.78 crore.

Adani New Industries will set up the alkaline electrolyser facility using indigenous technology.

The group, which is betting a lot on renewable energies including green hydrogen, has spent over $2.5 billion in developing a backward integrated value chain for its green hydrogen project. It is on track to implement the first phase of the project with an annual capacity of 1 million tons by FY27. The aim is to increase the capacity to 3 million tons in the next ten years with an investment of $50 billion. The green hydrogen plant is coming up at Mundra in Gujarat.

The backward integration includes developing a fully integrated value chain across solar, wind, electrolysers, and allied equipment for the generation of green hydrogen and its associated sustainable derivatives.