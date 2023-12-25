Adani Green Energy has completed the power offtake tie-up for the entire 8,000 MW tender awarded to it by Solar Energy Corporation of India by executing a power purchase agreement (PPA) to supply 1,799 MW of solar power.

It had won the power supply bid in 2020 under SECI’s manufacturing-linked solar tender offer.

In an exchange filing, Adani Green said that it has progressed on the commitments of solar PV tender, including setting up 2 GW of PV cell and module manufacturing facilities. It has already commissioned a solar PV cell and module manufacturing plant with a capacity of 2 GW per annum through its associate company Mundra Solar Energy.

With this, Adani Green has tied up power purchase agreements of 19.8 GW and balance is merchant capacity in its 20.6 GW locked-in portfolio.

