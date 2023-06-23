The Adani Group said it operated a robust corporate governance framework and rejected any suggestion that its businesses did not act as per the regulations of the jurisdictions in which it operated.

The group spokesperson was responding to a clarification sought by businessline on reports of US regulatory authorities enquiring from investors about statements made by the group executives to them. “We are not aware of any such subpoena to investors. Our various issuers groups remain confident that the disclosures are full and complete as disclosed in the relevant issuer offering circulars.”

Bloomberg had reported that the US Securities and Exchange Commission as well as the US Attorney’s Office in Brooklyn, New York, were making inquiries with investors who had large holdings in Adani group companies as to what Adani group’s executives had told them during interactions with them. According to the report, the authorities were looking into Adani’s representations made to American investors following short-seller Hindenburg Research’s report in January.

“Adani operates a robust corporate governance framework and is strongly committed to following all laws and regulations in all of its different markets,” a group spokesperson said in an emailed response.

“We strongly reject any suggestion that Adani Group and its businesses have not acted as per the regulations and accounting standards of the jurisdictions in which they operate.”

Following allegations of round-tripping and corporate governance lapses made by short-seller Hindenburg in January, the top management of the group undertook several road shows in the US, Hong Kong, Singapore as well as in India, refuting the allegations made by Hindenburg and showcasing the robustness of its operations.

Shares of Adani group companies were big losers on the bourses and, at 1.44 pm, were trading 2.8-7.2 per cent down. Adani Enterprises, part of the Nifty50 index, was down over 7 per cent, while Adani Transmission was down over 5 per cent.

In India, the Adani group is being probed by the Securities and Exchange of India which will submit its final report on August 14. In May, a Supreme Court-appointed panel had said, rather ambiguously, in May that the committee couldn’t conclude that there had been any price manipulation in Adani group stocks or any regulatory failure.

In its statement, the Adani group spokesperson said, “we request the media to avoid needless speculation at this time and wait for SEBI and the Supreme Court to complete their work and submit their findings.”